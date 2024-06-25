If you want to be a great Mage in Tarisland, Fire is the way to go. Even though Ice might give you an edge in the Arena, Fire Mages are arguably the better and more powerful choice as of writing.

Here’s the best Mage build in Tarisland.

Best Tarisland Fire Mage build

Ice Mages are cool, but we are focusing on Fire Mages today. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like most MMORPGs on the market, picking a Mage in Tarisland means you want to be on top of the DPS meters. There are two types of Mages: Fire and Ice. Fire is the obvious choice for doing the highest amount of damage. Fire Mages excel at dealing AoE damage, but they’re also pretty decent at single-target damage.

Fire Mage gear stats priority in Tarisland

Similar to Mages in World of Warcraft, Tarisland Mages focus on building up their damage output as much as possible. In the early game, this means raising your Intelligence as much as possible, but later, you’ll want to focus on increasing your Critical Hit chance and reducing your cooldowns as much as you can. The following table lists all the stats you should prioritize from the left (the most important) to the right (the least important).

Mage stats priority Critical Cooldown Intellect Omni Hit Focus Stamina

Fire Mage damage rotation in Tarisland

Get those DPS meters ready for the boss encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The most effective way to deal the most damage as a Fire Mage is to build up our Heat and then use the Heat Bomb ability for a massive hit. For the most part, you only need to use the first four spells, while the others are mainly used during boss encounters. Whenever you get a chance, use Skyfire (the ultimate attack). Use the following rotation:

Ability name Description Thermal Bomb Use this to do basic damage and build up Heat. Searing Sting Spam this as soon as you set up Blazing Orbs to build Heat quickie and boost your Critical even more. Heat Bomb Use this when you build up around 18 or more Heat to do a ton of damage. Blazin Orb Does AoE damage over time in a small area. Use this after a tank pulls a group of enemies and keeps them stationary. Fire Tornado Use this when there’s a stationary group of enemies and whenever it’s off cooldown. Does decent damage over time. Flame Amplification Boost your Attack and Critical hit rate. Use on bosses or stronger enemies.

Fire Mage talent priority in Tarisland

Like with other classes in Tarisland, only a few talents are necessary to make this build work. Feel free to invest your remaining talent points into any other slots.

Talent name Description Searing Sting+ Increases Damage and Critical of Searing Sting. Charged Spur Makes it easier to reset the cooldown of Searing Sting and makes it recharge three times. Blazing Orb+ Makes Blazing Orb deal more damage and reduces the cooldown. Afterheat Retain one Heat for every 10 Heat generated and every time you use Heat Bomb. Heat Catalysis After casting Heat Bomb, your next Skyfire becomes an instant cast. Solar Flare Increases the Critical rate of consecutive Skyfire casts and increases Critical damage by 25 percent.

