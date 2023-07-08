All Templar abilities for The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO)

Templars are the carriers of light in The Elder Scrolls Online, with a lot of support skills and abilities that heal, buff, and cleanse debuffs from yourself and allies.

The classes are combined with the role you’ll play as in Tamriel, so if you are playing with a group of friends, it’s best to see which role you’ll play before picking the race and the class.

If you wish to play as a Magicka DPS character, we recommend picking High Elf as the race, but if you prefer Stamina DPS, go for the Khajiit race. If you wish to be a healer, Breton is the best choice, while Imperials are the best tanks.

How classes work in ESO

Templars are holy knights. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Classes are differentiated by their unique skill lines. All classes have three that allow you to choose what ultimate, active, and passive skills your character can use. The Templar skill lines are Aedric Spear, Dawn’s Wrath, and Restoring Light.

The ultimate and active skills are the attacks you can use during battle while the passives are effects you can get after triggering a condition. As you gain experience, you can morph that skill to make it stronger.

If you are just starting a new character, try to grab one skill from each skill-line, so you can have a better chance of facing different types of enemies. You can choose other skills later if you need them and retrieve the points to redistribute them.

I recommend experimenting with different builds by playing any class with any role build if taking into consideration the roleplay aspect of MMOs. Meta-gaming might sound smart, but you can have fun by breaking it as well.

In this guide, we’ll explain how each Templar skill works based on the game’s description. We also simplified the descriptions to make it easier for beginners to understand.

Related: How to create a Sip of Health in The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO)

All Templar Ultimates, Active, and Passive skills in ESO

Although one of the skills is named after a spear, you can use other weapons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Templar’s Aedric Spear skill-line in ESO

Aedric Spear’s Ultimate

Radial Sweep: Swing your Aedric spear around with holy vengeance, dealing Magic Damage to all nearby enemies and an additional Magic Damage every two seconds for six seconds. Morphs Crescent Sweep: The same, but it deals more damage, and enemies in your path will be hit for 60 percent more damage. Everlasting Sweep: The same, but you deal Physical Damage instead of Magic Damage, the duration is increased and further extended with each enemy hit.

Swing your Aedric spear around with holy vengeance, dealing Magic Damage to all nearby enemies and an additional Magic Damage every two seconds for six seconds.

Aedric Spear’s active skills

Puncturing Strikes: Launch a relentless assault, striking enemies in front of you three times with your Aedric spear. The spear deals Magic Damage to the closest enemy and Magic Damage to all other enemies. Each strike reduces the Movement Speed of the closest enemy. Morphs Biting Jabs: The same, but it deals Physical damage instead of Magic Damage and increases your Weapon and Spell Damage by 20 percent for 10 seconds. Puncturing Sweep: The same, but deals more damage and you heal for 33 percent of the damage done.

Launch a relentless assault, striking enemies in front of you three times with your Aedric spear. The spear deals Magic Damage to the closest enemy and Magic Damage to all other enemies. Each strike reduces the Movement Speed of the closest enemy. Piercing Javelin: Hurl your spear at an enemy with godlike strength, dealing Magic Damage and knocking them back. This ability ignores the enemy’s Resistance and cannot be blocked. Morphs Shifting Standard: The same, but it deals more damage and additional damage for every 1 meter you are away from the target, up to a maximum of 40 percent. Binding Javelin: The same, but it deals Physical Damage and stuns the enemy instead of knocking them back.

Hurl your spear at an enemy with godlike strength, dealing Magic Damage and knocking them back. This ability ignores the enemy’s Resistance and cannot be blocked. Focused Charge: Charge with your divine lance to impale an enemy, dealing Magic Damage and reducing your damage taken for a while. If the enemy hit is casting, they are interrupted, set Off Balance, and stunned for three seconds. Morphs Explosive Charge: The same, but the duration is increased, deals more damage and all enemies nearby are interrupted instead of just one. Toppling Charge: The same, deals slightly more damage, and affects all enemies nearby regardless of what they were casting.

Charge with your divine lance to impale an enemy, dealing Magic Damage and reducing your damage taken for a while. If the enemy hit is casting, they are interrupted, set Off Balance, and stunned for three seconds. Spear Shards: Send your spear into the heavens to bring down a shower of divine wrath, dealing Magic Damage to enemies in the area and an additional Magic Damage every second for 10 seconds. An ally near the spear can restore Magicka or Stamina, whichever maximum is higher Morphs Blazing Spear: The same, but it deals more damage. Luminous Shards: The same, but allies restore both Magicka and Stamina.

Send your spear into the heavens to bring down a shower of divine wrath, dealing Magic Damage to enemies in the area and an additional Magic Damage every second for 10 seconds. An ally near the spear can restore Magicka or Stamina, whichever maximum is higher Sun Shield: Surround yourself with solar rays, granting a damage shield that absorbs damage for six seconds. Nearby enemies take Magic Damage when the shield is activated, and each enemy hit increases the shield’s strength by four percent. Morphs Blazing Shield: The same, but nearby enemies don’t take damage, instead they increase your shield’s strength when it’s activated. When the shield expires it explodes outward, dealing 30 percent of the damage it absorbed to nearby enemies. Radiant Ward: The same, but your shield’s strength is increased more for each hit.

Surround yourself with solar rays, granting a damage shield that absorbs damage for six seconds. Nearby enemies take Magic Damage when the shield is activated, and each enemy hit increases the shield’s strength by four percent.

Aedric Spear’s passive skills

Piercing Spear: Increases your Critical Damage by 10 percent. Increases your damage done to blocking targets by 10 percent.

Increases your Critical Damage by 10 percent. Increases your damage done to blocking targets by 10 percent. Spear Wall: Gain Minor Protection for six seconds, reducing damage taken by five percent.

Gain Minor Protection for six seconds, reducing damage taken by five percent. Burning Light: When you deal damage you generate a stack of Burning Light for three seconds. After reaching four stacks, you deal Magic Damage to your target.

When you deal damage you generate a stack of Burning Light for three seconds. After reaching four stacks, you deal Magic Damage to your target. Balanced Warrior: Increases your Weapon and Spell Damage by six percent and Physical and Spell Resistance.

Templar’s Dawn’s Wrath skill-line in ESO

Dawn’s Wrath’s Ultimate

Nova: Call down a fragment of the sun, dealing Magic Damage every second for eight seconds to enemies in the area and reducing their damage done. An ally near the fragment can activate the Supernova synergy, dealing Magic Damage to all enemies in the area and stunning them for three seconds. Morphs Solar Disturbance: The same, but the reduced damage effect stays with enemies after they leave the area. Solar Prison: The same, but it deals a bit more damage and instead of Supernova, allies can activate the Gravity Crush synergy, dealing much more Magic Damage to all enemies in the area and stunning them for five seconds.

Call down a fragment of the sun, dealing Magic Damage every second for eight seconds to enemies in the area and reducing their damage done. An ally near the fragment can activate the Supernova synergy, dealing Magic Damage to all enemies in the area and stunning them for three seconds.

Dawn’s Wrath’s active skills

Sun Fire: Blast an enemy with a charge of radiant heat, dealing Flame Damage, and an additional damage over 20 seconds. Upon activation, you increase your Weapon and Spell Critical for 20 seconds. Morphs Reflective Light: Blast up to three enemies with a charge of radiant heat, it deals a bit more damage and reduces their Movement Speed by 40 percent for three seconds. Vampire’s Bane: The same as Sun Fire, but the extra damage is stronger and lasts longer.

Blast an enemy with a charge of radiant heat, dealing Flame Damage, and an additional damage over 20 seconds. Upon activation, you increase your Weapon and Spell Critical for 20 seconds. Solar Flare: Conjure a ball of solar energy to heave at an enemy, dealing Magic Damage and increasing your damage done with class abilities by five percent for five seconds. Also increases the damage of your Heavy Attacks against monsters for five seconds. Morphs Dark Flare: The same, but it deals a bit more damage and afflicts the which reduces their healing received and Health Recovery by 16 percent for four seconds. Solar Barrage: The same, but you deal Magic Damage every two seconds and increasing your damage done with class abilities.

Conjure a ball of solar energy to heave at an enemy, dealing Magic Damage and increasing your damage done with class abilities by five percent for five seconds. Also increases the damage of your Heavy Attacks against monsters for five seconds. Backlash: Summon an expanding beam of pure sunlight to doom an enemy, dealing Magic Damage immediately and marking them for six seconds. After it ends, the sunlight bursts, dealing more Magic Damage to the enemy, which increases based on the amount of damage you dealt to them over the duration, up to 200 percent. Morphs Power of the Light: The same, but it deals Physical Damage, and reduces their Armor. Purifying Light: The same, but also heals you and nearby allies in the area for Health every two seconds, over 10 seconds, your damage is increased and the damage taken is reduced.

Summon an expanding beam of pure sunlight to doom an enemy, dealing Magic Damage immediately and marking them for six seconds. After it ends, the sunlight bursts, dealing more Magic Damage to the enemy, which increases based on the amount of damage you dealt to them over the duration, up to 200 percent. Eclipse: Envelop an enemy in a lightless sphere for four seconds, that harms them with growing intensity anytime they use a Direct Damage attack. Their first attack reduces their Movement Speed, their second attack immobilizes them, and their third attack stuns them. Morphs Living Dark: Envelop yourself in a lightless sphere for 10 seconds to protect yourself. Anytime you take direct damage, the sphere lashes back at the attacker, reducing their Movement Speed for three seconds and healing your Health. Unstable Core: The same as Eclipse, but every attack also deals Magic Damage.

Envelop an enemy in a lightless sphere for four seconds, that harms them with growing intensity anytime they use a Direct Damage attack. Their first attack reduces their Movement Speed, their second attack immobilizes them, and their third attack stuns them. Radiant Destruction: Burn an enemy with a ray of holy fire, dealing Magic Damage. Deals up to 480 percent more damage to enemies below half their Health. Morphs Radiant Glory: The same, but it deals more Magic Damage and you also heal for 20 percent of the damage inflicted. Radiant Oppression: The same, but it deals more Magic and bonus damage.

Burn an enemy with a ray of holy fire, dealing Magic Damage. Deals up to 480 percent more damage to enemies below half their Health.

Dawn’s Wrath’s passive skills

Enduring Rays: Increases the duration of your Sun Fire, Eclipse, Solar Flare, and Nova abilities by two seconds.

Increases the duration of your Sun Fire, Eclipse, Solar Flare, and Nova abilities by two seconds. Prism: Casting a Dawn’s Wrath ability while in combat generates three Ultimate. This effect can occur once every six seconds.

Casting a Dawn’s Wrath ability while in combat generates three Ultimate. This effect can occur once every six seconds. Illuminate: Casting a Dawn’s Wrath ability increases your Spell Damage by 10 percent.

Casting a Dawn’s Wrath ability increases your Spell Damage by 10 percent. Restoring Spirit: Reduces the Health, Magicka, Stamina, and Ultimate costs of your abilities by five percent.

Related: What are the best classes in Elder Scrolls Online (ESO)?

Templar’s Restoring Light skill-line in ESO

Restoring Light’s Ultimate

Rite of Passage: Channel the grace of the gods, healing you and nearby allies Health every second for four seconds. You cannot move while channeling, but you gain immunity to all disabling effects. Morphs Practiced Incantation: The same, but the duration is increased and you can move at a reduced speed. Remembrance: The same, but the damage you take is reduced by 10 percent for 10 seconds.

Channel the grace of the gods, healing you and nearby allies Health every second for four seconds. You cannot move while channeling, but you gain immunity to all disabling effects.

Restoring Light’s active skills

Rushed Ceremony: Beacon your inner light, healing yourself or a wounded ally in front of you. Morphs Breath of Life: The same, but it also heals one other injured target. Honor The Dead: The same, but it also restores 18 percent of the ability’s cost every two seconds as Magicka when healing anyone with low Health.

Beacon your inner light, healing yourself or a wounded ally in front of you. Healing Ritual: Focus your spiritual devotion, healing you and nearby allies. Morphs Hasty Prayer: The same, but affected targets get their Movement Speed increased for 10 seconds. Ritual of Rebirth: The same, but you also heal a single ally outside this ability’s radius for additional Health.

Focus your spiritual devotion, healing you and nearby allies. Restoring Aura: Champion the cause of divine glory to increase your and nearby group members’ Health, Magicka, and Stamina Recovery. You gain these effects while the skill is slotted. Morphs Radiant Aura: The same, but the duration is increased. Repentance: The same buffs to you, but not your allies, and you also consecrate the souls of the fallen, healing you and your allies’ Health and restoring your Stamina for each corpse nearby.

Champion the cause of divine glory to increase your and nearby group members’ Health, Magicka, and Stamina Recovery. You gain these effects while the skill is slotted. Cleansing Ritual: Exalt in the sacred light of the Aedra, cleansing up to two harmful effects from yourself immediately and healing you and nearby allies’

Exalt in the sacred light of the Aedra, cleansing up to two harmful effects from yourself immediately and healing you and nearby allies’ Health over time. Allies in the area can activate the Purify synergy, cleansing all harmful effects from themselves and healing. Morphs Extended Ritual: The same, but you cleanse two harmful effects and for more time. Ritual of Retribution: The same, but enemies take Magic Damage over time while in the skill area, which increases by 12 percent per tick.

Rune Focus: Create a rune of celestial protection and increase your Physical Resistance and Spell Resistance for 25 seconds. While the rune is active you heal Health every second. Standing within the rune increases the healing done in three times. Morphs Channeled Focus: The same, but the duration is increased and also you also recover Magicka every second over the duration. Standard of Might: The same, but the duration is increased and also you also recover Stamina every second over the duration.

Create a rune of celestial protection and increase your Physical Resistance and Spell Resistance for 25 seconds. While the rune is active you heal Health every second. Standing within the rune increases the healing done in three times.

Restoring Light’s passive skills

Mending: Increases the healing effects from your Restoring Light abilities by up to 12 perdcent, in proportion to the severity of the target’s wounds.

Increases the healing effects from your Restoring Light abilities by up to 12 perdcent, in proportion to the severity of the target’s wounds. Sacred Ground: While standing in your own Cleansing Ritual, Rune Focus, or Rite of Passage area effects and for up to four seconds after leaving them you increase your healing done by eight percent. Also increases the amount of damage you can block by 10 percent for the duration.

While standing in your own Cleansing Ritual, Rune Focus, or Rite of Passage area effects and for up to four seconds after leaving them you increase your healing done by eight percent. Also increases the amount of damage you can block by 10 percent for the duration. Light Weaver: When you heal an ally under half Health with a Restoring Light ability, you grant them two Ultimate. While you are channeling Rite of Passage, you gain Physical and Spell Resistance.

When you heal an ally under half Health with a Restoring Light ability, you grant them two Ultimate. While you are channeling Rite of Passage, you gain Physical and Spell Resistance. Master Ritualist: Increases resurrection speed by 20 percent. Resurrected allies return with double the Health. Gives you a 50 percent chance to fill an empty Soul Gem after each successful resurrection.

About the author