All Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) Mythic items, ranked

The Mythic items are among the most powerful pieces of gear obtainable in The Elder Scrolls Online, featuring unique, specialized buffs not found anywhere else in the game that range from the ridiculously bad to the utterly broken.

Each Mythic represents a huge time commitment, not to mention a bit of a grind for its respective parts—so to save you a bit of time, I’ve ranked all 26 Mythic items in the game so you know which ones to prioritize.

Every Mythic item in Elder Scrolls Online from worst to best

Hint: Mythic Lead fragments can sometimes be bought in the Endless Archives. Image via ZeniMax Online Studios

Every single one of the 26 Mythic items is ranked below in order of ascending efficacy. Happy hunting!

26) Bloodlord’s Embrace

Most Mythic items on this list are situational—that in itself is a given. The Bloodlord’s Embrace chest armor, however, is so situational that it may as well be useless. When you deal damage with a Bash attack, you place a persistent Blood Curse on an enemy. You can only have one Blood Cursed enemy at a time, and dealing additional Bash damage moves the Blood Curse. So far, so good, but the only effect the Blood Curse has is that when you block a Blood Cursed enemy, you gain 1,605 Magicka. If you’re doing any kind of serious PvE content, you don’t have time to sit around waiting to block enemies—your group will probably kill them long before this effect ever triggers.

25) Esoteric Environment Greaves

The Esoteric Environment Greaves are pants that will reduce all direct damage taken by half and convert that half into Stamina damage instead. This one might have some utility if not for the fact that the effect stops working when you reach 50 percent Stamina, meaning that the intended effect—swapping out your Health bar for your Stamina bar—is half-baked and near useless. To the bottom of the list it goes.

24) Snow Treaders

The Snow Treader boots make you immune to snares and immobilizations that can be cleansed, but turn off your ability to Sprint. Note the “can be cleansed” there—if this extended to all snares, it might be worth considering, but a decent healer or a quick roll dodge is just as effective an answer to essentially every use case these boots have. Certainly not worth giving up the immensely useful Sprint.

23) Velothi Ur-Mage’s Amulet

The Velothi Ur-Mage’s Amulet adds adds 1,650 Offensive Penetration, increases your damage done to monsters by 15 percent, and grants Minor Force at all times, increasing your Critical Damage done by 10 percent. This is all well and good, but it also reduces your Light and Heavy Attack damage by a whopping 99 percent, meaning you’ll have to rely exclusively on abilities and spells to deal any damage at all. For the vast majority of builds, this is a dealbreaker, as light attack weaving is absolutely essential.

22) Stormweaver’s Cavort

This one is a little complicated, so bear with me. The description states that this item adds 300 Magicka Recovery, and that in addition Sprint, Roll Dodge, Bash, Break Free, Sneak, and Block now consume Magicka instead of Stamina. However, you reduce your Magicka Recovery to 0 while Blocking, Sneaking, or Sprinting, and you no longer reduce your Stamina Recovery to 0 while Blocking, Sneaking or Sprinting. Basically, movement options that once consumed Stamina will now use Magicka instead, leaving you with more Stamina for your abilities. It’s situational, but still better than Bloodlord’s Embrace.

21) Cryptcanon Vestments

You’d think Morrowind would have better Mythics. You’d be wrong. Image via Zenimax Online Studios

The Cryptcanon Vestments disable your Ultimates, the most powerful abilities in the game. Instead, trying to use one will evenly divide your Ultimate charge among your groupmates. It also passively generates Ultimate charge for you, allowing you to keep your groupmates fueled—but if you’re playing a healer, as this gear clearly intends for you to, just using your actual Ultimate is likely to help more in a critical moment.

20) Lefthander’s Aegis Belt

This belt is suited for tanks, but not much else. Instead of Roll Dodging, attempting to dodge will now grant a beefy damage shield. If you like to stand in one place and soak up damage, this is the belt for you—but be warned, as the shield only lasts for a single second and cannot be boosted by external sources, landing it on the back half of this list.

19) Mora’s Whispers

Mora’s Whispers is a unique pauldron in that its utility depends entirely on how much of a completionist you are. Its buffs get stronger with every lorebook you collect around the world, maxing out at 1,528 Critical Chance and 10 percent increased Inspiration, Alliance Rank, Alliance skill, and 15 percent monster kill experience. All of these buffs are potent, but to get the most out of them, you’re going to have a do a lot of reading—fitting for an artifact of the Prince of Knowledge.

18) Shapeshifter’s Chain

The Shapeshifter’s Chain necklace is a straight upgrade across the board for Werewolves, reducing the cost of both the initial Transformation and your Werewolf abilities by 15 percent and increasing Maximum Health, Stamina, and Magicka of your Werewolf form by 1,707. It’s a must-have for Werewolf builds, but the majority of players won’t get any use out of it at all.

17) Ring of the Wild Hunt

This ring increases your movement speed by 15 percent while in combat and 45 percent while out of combat. It’s nice to have, but the Steed’s Blessing Champion ability also accomplishes this without wasting a gear slot. Still, you could conceivably combine both and become the Flash.

16) Markyn Ring of Majesty

The Markyn Ring of Majesty grants 100 Weapon and Spell Damage and 1,157 Armor for every set you are wearing three or more pieces of, which makes it perfect for fine-tuned builds that rely on multiple set bonuses. While wearing this ring, you’ll only be able to gain the bonus three times considering the remaining slots you’ll have available, but it’s still a substantial bump. The only problem? Farming all that set gear.

15) Sea Serpent’s Coil

This is another one that seems a lot worse than it is. Whenever you take damage in combat, your movement speed is reduced by 40 percent, which might turn more mobile builds away, but you also gain huge buffs to Weapon and Spell damage, making it perfect for rooted tanks. It’s essentially a better version of the Lefthanded Aegis Belt that doesn’t encourage passivity quite as much.

14) Spaulder of Ruin

If the Sea Serpent’s Coil is tailor-made for tanks, this pauldron is tailor-made for healers. When you crouch wearing it, nearby group members gain heavy buffs to Weapon and Spell damage, allowing them to pour on more damage while you keep them alive. It’s far more worthwhile than just sharing Ultimate that’s probably better used for just healing them.

13) Ring of the Pale Order

The Ring of the Pale Order restores 20 percent of the damage you deal back to you as Health, which makes it one of the best tools for survivability in the entire game. Unfortunately, this percentage decreases by four percent for every person you’re grouped up with, being nullified entirely at a group of six. It’s best saved for solo adventuring, but it is incredibly potent in that niche.

12) Malacath’s Band of Brutality

Fight like an Orc. Image via Zenimax Online Studios

This ring increases all of the damage you do by 16 percent, which is significant, especially at higher levels. The caveat is that your Critical damage is reduced by half, which is really only going to be noticed by Nightblade builds that specialize in pumping their Critical Chance as high as possible. For more steady damage dealers, this one is a no-brainer.

11) Dov-Rha Sabatons

This one is a little more complicated. While sprinting wearing these boots, you gain a stack of Draconic Scales every 0.5 seconds. Each stack grants you 660 Armor, up to 20 stacks max. When you stop sprinting, you let out damage based on the number of stacks you have in a shockwave and gain a damage shield equal to damage dealt. This is good for quick DPS builds who often find themselves zipping from one end of an encounter to another, and comes with no downside.

10) Torc of Tonal Constancy

True to its name, this necklace helps you keep all of your stats balanced. When you’re under half Stamina, it boosts your Magicka recovery, and when you’re under half Magicka, it boosts your Stamina recovery. It’s great to help versatile builds stay versatile, but this naturally means more specialized characters won’t have much use for it.

9) Pearls of Ehlnofey

This necklace is fairly simple: when you cast a healing ability but don’t have enough of either Magicka or Stamina to use it, you gain a small amount of Ultimate charge instead. If you often find yourself running out, this piece of gear will ensure you’ll have an Ultimate ability on deck sooner so you’re not caught unawares.

8) Syrabane’s Ward

While using this belt, you can’t move while blocking with your shield, but nearby groupmates will receive passive health regeneration. It’s a tradeoff, to be sure, but one that’s well worth it if you’re a frustrated tank who’s sick of all your DPS buddies running into danger and getting killed.

7) Faun’s Lark Cladding

Similar to the Sabatons, this Mythic is all about sprinting. After sprinting for at least a second, you gain the ability to run right through enemies, which both forcibly redirects their attention toward you and renders them unable to attack you. As if that’s not enough, each enemy you pass through restores your Health, Magicka and Stamina, letting you extend your sprint of death even further. This one shines in a group setting, essentially allowing your groupmates to score free kill after free kill.

6) Thrassian Stranglers

Killing enemies while wearing these gloves grants you a stack of Sload’s Call for a whole hour, up to a maximum of 50 stacks. Each stack increases your Weapon and Spell Damage by 23, reduces your Maximum Health by 120, and reduces effectiveness of your damage shields by one percent, essentially turning you into a glass cannon—but a really, really powerful glass cannon. With a tank to hide behind, you’ll be unstoppable.

5) Belharza’s Band

This ring increases the damage of your Light Attacks, which is great for DPS characters in itself, but that’s not all. After making five consecutive Light Attacks, you’ll deal massive damage to enemies in a line in front of you, reminiscent of a charging bull—fitting, as this ring is named after a legendary minotaur. If you struggle against groups, this is one for you.

4) Death Dealer’s Fete

With this ring equipped, you get stronger with every two seconds you’re in combat—your maximum Health, Magicka, and Stamina will increase as time goes on, maxing out a minute into the fight. There’s not much more to say about this one, honestly—it’s really solid, and can be invaluable in protracted boss fights.

3) Gaze of Sithis

Sithis is the god of the void, so it follows that attracting his gaze is probably a bad thing for your enemies. True to its namesake, this helmet adds 3,276 Maximum Health, 1,025 Health Recovery, and 4,000 Armor, but reduces your Block Mitigation to 0, essentially making the Block function useless. Like a chosen of Sithis, you’ll have to be aggressive and apply pressure to your enemies, but the good part is that they’ll barely even be able to make a dent in your colossal health bar.

2) Harpooner’s Wading Kilt

This was among the first few batches of Mythics added to the game, and it’s still one of the best to this day. Every time you deal damage, your Critical Chance and Critical Damage ramp up to a maximum of 1,100 extra Critical Chance and 10 percent extra Critical Damage. While other Mythics help builds more suitable to steadier damage, this one will help you absolutely melt health bars if you like going for the throat.

1) Oakensoul Ring

The ring is the best part of this entire expansion, honestly. Image via Zenimax Online Studios

If you’re an avid ESO player in any capacity, you knew this one was coming. The Oakensoul Ring is the undisputed king of Mythic items for a very good reason: it grants you nearly every single non-unique buff in the game with the relatively low cost of restricting you to a single weapon set and ability bar. One-bar builds already have the potential to be extremely powerful, and the Oakensoul Ring only compounds that. If you only acquire one Mythic Item, make it this one—so get out to High Isle and get hunting!

And, of course, if you’re interested in chasing artifacts of a different kind, there’s always the Endless Archive…