What time does Minecraft Championships (MCC) 21 start?

The Minecraft Championships (MCC) is back this month. And again, it will feature 40 creators who will be competing in eight mini-games.

As usual, the 40 creators will be divided into 10 teams with the goal of getting as many coins as possible from all the mini-games of the event. In the end, the two teams with the most number of coins will battle it out for the MCC 21 title on the line.

Some of the most notable streamers and creators joining this edition of the MCC include Dream, Krtzyy, and Shubble. More teams will be revealed in the coming days to complete all the 40 players competing in MCC 21.

MCC 20 took place just last March 26, with Aqua Axolotls winning it all the way. The team was composed of creators such as Hbomb94, 5up, GeminiTay, and Antfrost. Additionally, Krimson Krakens is now the name of the team formerly known as Red Rabbits.

MCC 21 will happen this April 30 and will be streamed live on the official Noxcrew Twitch channel at 2pm CT. Head to the official Noxcrew website to know more about the details of the event.