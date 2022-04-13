All Minecraft Championships (MCC) 21 teams

You kan't go wrong with some of these lineups.

Following a hiatus to begin 2022, the Minecraft Championships (MCC) is back with a second straight event, inviting 40 content creators to compete in MCC 21 on April 30.

As always, the 40 creators featured in the event will be split across 10 teams to compete in eight different mini-games.

The goal of every main MCC event is to earn as many coins as possible over the course of those events. The two teams that finish with the most coins at the end of those eight games will battle it out in one final head-to-head competition for the MCC Championship.

For this event, Noxcrew is shifting around at least one of the previous team names, turning Red Rabbits into Krimson Krakens once again for… recurring reasons involving the featured roster. Outside of that, MCC 21 will go live at 2pm CT on April 30, and here are all of the new teams that will be competing, updated as Noxcrew posts them.

Krimson Krakens

Krtzyy

CaptainSparkles

KaraCorvus

Krinios

Orange Ocelots

Illumina

Ph1LzA

ElainaExe

Shubble

Yellow Yaks

Fruitberries

Smallishbeans

fWhip

Rendog

Lime Llamas

PeteZahHutt

SolidarityGaming

GoodTimesWithScar

Grian

Green Geckos

Dream

TommyInnit

Sylvee

Nihachu

Cyan Coyotes

TBD

Aqua Axolotls

TBD

Blue Bats

TBD

Purple Pandas

TBD

Pink Parrots