All Minecraft Championships (MCC) 21 teams

Following a hiatus to begin 2022, the Minecraft Championships (MCC) is back with a second straight event, inviting 40 content creators to compete in MCC 21 on April 30.
As always, the 40 creators featured in the event will be split across 10 teams to compete in eight different mini-games.
The goal of every main MCC event is to earn as many coins as possible over the course of those events. The two teams that finish with the most coins at the end of those eight games will battle it out in one final head-to-head competition for the MCC Championship.
For this event, Noxcrew is shifting around at least one of the previous team names, turning Red Rabbits into Krimson Krakens once again for… recurring reasons involving the featured roster. Outside of that, MCC 21 will go live at 2pm CT on April 30, and here are all of the new teams that will be competing, updated as Noxcrew posts them.
Krimson Krakens
- Krtzyy
- CaptainSparkles
- KaraCorvus
- Krinios
Orange Ocelots
- Illumina
- Ph1LzA
- ElainaExe
- Shubble
Yellow Yaks
- Fruitberries
- Smallishbeans
- fWhip
- Rendog
Lime Llamas
- PeteZahHutt
- SolidarityGaming
- GoodTimesWithScar
- Grian
Green Geckos
- Dream
- TommyInnit
- Sylvee
- Nihachu
Cyan Coyotes
- TBD
Aqua Axolotls
- TBD
Blue Bats
- TBD
Purple Pandas
- TBD
Pink Parrots
- TBD