MC Championship (MCC) 29: Live scores and game standings

The first installment of MC Championship (MCC) season three has arrived and ushered in the era of yet another action-packed season of the Minecraft tournament. The inaugural event is MCC 29, and it marks Noxcrew and Smajor’s official return after a three-month break.

MCC 29 will run as a regular canon version of the event, which means that it features 10 balanced teams that were carefully crafted by Smajor and that all scores count toward players’ overall game statistics and wins. The team names are back to the regular ones that players know and love after being temporarily changed for the winter season in MCC 28.

Image via Noxcrew

Related: What can the MC Championship (MCC) do to fix its declining viewership in 2023?

Because the 29th MCC event marks the beginning of a new season, fans can now expect to see the Minecraft tournament back on its regular monthly basis, likely running every month from March through December, as has been the case before.

A new season of MCC also means new non-canon special events. No special events have been announced for season three just yet, but MCC Pride seems to have become an annual charity event for the summer. The MCC team may also run more installments of their other non-canon events like MCC Underdogs, MCC Rising, and MCC All-Stars but will also likely introduce some new special-themed events.

Image via Noxcrew

For now, a regular installment of the Minecraft tournament serves as the official launch of season three. No massive changes or game additions have been made, but MCC 29 does have two new maps for TGTTOSAWAF and one new map for Sky Battle.

As usual, the MCC team selected a group of nine games for the players to choose from for the 29th installment of the event. Meltdown, Parkour Warrior, Big Sales at Build Mart, and Hole in the Wall are off the game roster for MCC 29.

Anyone else think it's really odd that MCC Season 3 starts with MCC 29 and not MCC 30?



Anyway… THE MCC GAMES FOR THIS EVENT! 🥳👑 pic.twitter.com/OmZxkU38ju — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) March 15, 2023

Only eight of the nine games will be selected, and the top two performing teams overall will then move into the epic Dodgebolt duel finale, the traditional end to every MCC event and placing the top two teams in a limited arena with only bows and arrows to vanquish one another.

With only two arrows in the arena, the duels are long and suspenseful as all other teams watch from the sidelines until one of the two teams has successfully eliminated the other three times, thereby winning the competition.

The entire event will take place over the course of around two to three hours, with the team placements frequently changing as the games progress and as score multipliers are added.

All MCC 29 scores

MCC is an action-packed event that is constantly moving forward. Because of this, it can be difficult to keep up with the scores and placements of each team during each Minecraft mini-game.

Any fan that is watching the event and is hoping to keep up with what’s happening can enjoy a comprehensive breakdown of all 10 mini-games and the scores across each game here. This information includes which games are selected to be played, the order that the teams choose to play the games in, the coin totals of each game, the top two performing teams that move on to the Dodgebolt finale duel, and the team that ultimately claims victory over the entire event.

Parkour Tag Scores

Parkour Tag kicked off MCC 29 as the 10 teams chose it to be played first. This game is all about teamwork and strategy as the teams are placed in head-to-head battles against their rivals.

Across the course of nine rounds, one member of each team must choose to hunt the other opposing team. The three remaining teammates on each team then have to navigate around a parkour arena while trying to survive for as long as possible. Meanwhile, the missing teammate tries to tag all of the other team before their team is tagged.

Screengrab via MCC Live

Parkour Tag Winner: Purple Pandas

First Place Overall: Purple Pandas

Rocket Spleef Rush Scores

The second game in MCC 29 was Rocket Spleef Rush. Players’ only goal in this game is to outlast as many players as possible and eliminate other players when they have the chance to do so by utilizing their rocket launchers.

All of Rocket Spleef Rush takes place in the sky over the course of three rounds as players continuously soar through the air with an elytra. As the game progresses, they must occasionally land on floating platforms to push themselves back up into the air again. The platforms consistently vanish and the map keeps moving which makes staying alive a tough task.

Screengrab via MCC Live

Rocket Spleef Rush Winner: Cyan Coyotes

First Place Overall: Cyan Coyotes

Sands of Time Scores

MCC 29’s third game was the dangerous dungeon game Sands of Time. This is a big risk big reward game in which all 10 teams are placed in their own separate dungeons. They must then work to explore a complex dungeon that is packed with deadly mobs, complex puzzles, and an ever-draining sand timer that they must keep stocked.

The sand timer at the center of the map is the player’s lifeline. If it runs out, they lose it all. Because of this, the players have to balance gaining coins to obtain a higher score with bringing sand back to the timer to ensure that they don’t end up losing it all. Generally, one member of each time plays as the sandkeeper that always watches the clock and calls for more sand as needed while the other three team members are out exploring the massive map for coins.

Screengrab via MCC Live

Sands of Time Winner: Cyan Coyotes

First Place Overall: Cyan Coyotes

Sky Battle Scores

The last game before the halftime point of MCC was Sky Battle which is a combat-centric game that takes place in the sky. Sky Battle takes place over three rounds and all teams must move from the outskirts of the map inwards as the border continuously shrinks.

As the game progresses, players can gather loot from chests around the map and both find and craft gear and equipment to aid them in their quest to outlast all other teams. The MCC 29 version of Sky Battle also featured a new map that players had never experienced before.

Screengrab via MCC Live

Sky Battle Winner: Pink Parrots

First Place Overall: Cyan Coyotes

Ace Race Scores

The fifth game in MCC 29 was chosen based on an audience blockout vote as usual. This vote took place on Twitter where four games were available as options for fans to vote on.

Fans got to choose between Ace Race, Survival Games, Grid Runners, and TGTTOSAWAF for the game. Whichever one of the four options that the audience voted the least for is the one that would then be chosen to play. The chosen game ended up being Ace Race so the game then commenced after the break period.

AUDIENCE BLOCKOUT

For the next five minutes, YOU control the decision dome! The game with THE LEAST VOTES will be played next. — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) March 18, 2023

Ace Race is a parkour and movement-based game where all players must race around a map three or four times. The number of laps varies depending on the chosen map, but for MCC 29, players had to make four laps around the map.

Throughout each lap, players will occasionally be given tridents or elytras that they must utilize to either traverse water or the skies. There are also many jump pads around to aid players and numerous obstacles throughout for players to navigate.

Screengrab via MCC Live

Ace Race Winner: Cyan Coyotes

First Place Overall: Cyan Coyotes

Battle Box Scores

MCC 29’s sixth game was Battle Box which is all about PvP. Each team competes in a head-to-head battle with another team while placed within a fairly small and concentrated arena.

Before each round, all players will get to choose from four available kits. These kits will grant them some extra equipment to aid in their battle against the other team. All teams must work to eliminate the other while also trying to protect the middle of the map.

At the center of every map, there is a three-by-three area that grants an instant win to any team that can fill it with their color wool. This means that all teams can choose to place Battle Box in numerous ways ranging from instantly rushing toward the middle to try and fill the center in or hanging back and slowly eliminating the other team from afar.

Screengrab via MCC Live

Battle Box Winner: Purple Pandas

First Place Overall: Cyan Coyotes

Grid Runners Scores

The seventh game in MCC 29 was Grid Runners. This might be the most teamwork-based game in all of MCC and good communication is crucial to success within it.

Each team is placed in an obstacle course by themselves but all 10 obstacle courses are exactly the same. Teams will then need to work together to navigate through a series of puzzle rooms as quickly as possible.

The lineup of rooms changes each time, but some of the tasks that players have been given within a room include locating and lighting all of the lamps, vanquishing all of the mobs, gathering a group of items, and replicating a creation.

Screengrab via MCC Live

Grid Runners Winner: Aqua Axolotls

First Place Overall: Cyan Coyotes

TGTTOSAWAF Scores

The last game before the finale Dodgebolt duel was TGTTOSAWAF. This game takes place over the course of six rounds where players will navigate across six unique maps in various ways.

Some rounds will ask players to fly across the entire map with an elytra, some will require players to build their way across, and some are just simple parkour. Players want to reach the other side, which is the end of the map, as quickly as possible.

Screengrab via MCC Live

TGTTOSAWAF Winner: Blue Bats

First Place Overall: Cyan Coyotes

Coin results

The total coins earned by all 10 teams going into the finale Dodgebolt duel are as follows.