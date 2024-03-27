Who is Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals?

The Marvel Rivals announcement has been an explosive experience, and fans are eager to learn more before jumping into the game. From the reveal trailer, many are curious about the hero Luna Snow, as you may not know her as well, especially compared to characters like Spider-Man or The Hulk.

Luna Snow is a newer Marvel character who has appeared in comics over the past few years and has already made a significant impact. Although Marvel Rivals might be one of her larger appearances, it’s not one of the first video game credit for her. Here’s everything you need to know about Luna Snow and what to expect from her in Marvel Rivals.

Everything to know about Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals

When Marvel Rivals launches, Luna Snow will be one of the 19 playable characters. Image via NetEase

Luna Snow first appeared as an original character for Marvel Future Fight in 2018, Marvel Super War, and then later in Marvel Comics for War of the Realms: New Agents of Atlas. Her real name is Seol Hee, and she’s a K-Pop idol with ice-based superpowers.

Marvel Rivals is Luna Snow’s third game appearance, and she’ll be there at launch alongside 19 other characters for the starting roster. Her ice powers work differently compared to those of heroes in Marvel Comics. Two sides of her body can unleash ice against opponents, with different effects. One side releases dark ice powers that are more dangerous, while the other side releases light ice that can heal others. Depending on the situation, these make her effective in using offensive and defensive attacks against opponents and supporting allies.

What class is Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals

We do not have any clear indication of character classes in Marvel Rivals. Given that the Marvel Rivals gameplay appears to work like Overwatch, we can expect Luna Snow to operate like Moria. These two share identical powers: one side of Moria is for attacking other players, and the other is for healing her allies. Luna Snow’s powers work the same way, as she blends her dark and light ice powers in a fight. She can send out ice shards to heal her allies and give them power-ups. Given this, she could be a variation of the Support class, but we don’t have any distinct classes or names for them for Marvel Rivals.

I’m sure Luna Snow and Moria won’t have one-on-one gameplay. From the brief footage we see of Luna in the Marvel Rivals announcement trailer, she has an area of effect field surrounding her, with a health symbol, likely restoring her allies. Outside of this footage, we don’t see much else, which means she might focus more on being a supportive character than doing any damage.

We’ll have a chance to try out Luna Snow when the Marvel Rivals alpha goes live later this year, in May 2024. You can sign up for this event to try out the game before it officially goes live, and it will be free to play.

