Marvel Rivals buffs 2 heroes, nerfs Iron Man, adds new Twitch Drops and bug fixes in latest patch

The latest Marvel Rivals update is on the way, and NetEase Games has provided a look at the patch notes so players know what to look forward to.

The patch will be live on March 14 at 4am CT, and there’s no download needed and there won’t be any server downtime either. But here’s what you need to know about what’s coming in the latest Marvel Rivals update before you get back to grinding the game.

Marvel Rivals patch notes today: Version 20250314

See what’s new. Image via NetEase

The March 14 update’s patch notes mainly contain bug fixes for various maps and heroes, but there are three slight changes to existing heroes that are also quite important. The next big content update for Marvel Rivals is likely to come with season two, which should begin around April 10 or 11.

Hero balance changes

Human Torch

Increased Fire Cluster projectile speed from 120m/s to 150m/s and projectile count from 12 to 14.

Increased the energy cost of Supernova (ultimate ability) from 3400 to 4000; Increased activation wave damage from 70 to 80 and Flame Tornado damage from 100 per/s to 120 per/s.

Iron Man

Decreased Repulsor Blast stage 1 and 2 direct hit damage from 55 to 40; Increased spell field damage from 35 to 50. Decreased stage 3 direct hit damage from 65 to 50; Increased spell field damage from 40 to 60.

Decreased Repulsor Blast (Armor Overdrive) direct hit damage from 55 to 50; Increased spell field damage from 55 to 65.

Cloak & Dagger

Increased the healing effect from Lightforce Dagger on hit allies from 10 to 16; Reduced the spell field healing amount generated by the hit from 18 to 16.

New Twitch drops – Adam Warlock

Galacta’s will is yours. Image via NetEase Games

This update includes the latest round of Twitch drops, which will run from March 14 to April 4, and they contain a new Will of Galacta spray (watch 30 minutes) Adam Warlock Will of Galacta Nameplate (watch one hour), and Will of Galacta costume for Adam Warlock (watch four hours).

General bug fixes

Fixed an issue where player names were incorrectly displayed in the Competitive voice chat overlay when “Hide Own Name” was enabled.

Resolved a problem where frame rate affected sensitivity, leading to unusual behavior.

Fixed an issue where messages containing quotation marks sometimes might fail to send.

Maps and modes bug fixes

Fixed several terrain issues that could cause characters to become stuck or clip into strange areas.

Hero bug fixes

Loki’s Deathly Illusions: Resolved an issue where Loki’s ultimate ability transformation could sometimes cause incorrect camera angles during Past Lives replays.

The Thing's Battlefield Blues: Fixed a discrepancy in the speed of the Embattled Leap across different player views under poor network conditions.

Fixed a discrepancy in the speed of the Embattled Leap across different player views under poor network conditions. Venom’s Aerial Anomaly: Addressed a bug where Venom could occasionally get stuck in mid-air after using his ultimate ability under poor network conditions. Now, he’ll burrow underground with style.

Addressed a bug where Venom could occasionally get stuck in mid-air after using his ultimate ability under poor network conditions. Now, he’ll burrow underground with style. Peni Parker’s Perdu Predicament: Fixed an issue where Peni’s Arachno-Mines would become invisible when brushing over Cyber-Webs but landing outside of them. Now, her traps beyond webs remain visible.

Fixed an issue where Peni’s Arachno-Mines would become invisible when brushing over Cyber-Webs but landing outside of them. Now, her traps beyond webs remain visible. Peni’s Spiders Sneaky Escape: Resolved an issue where the self-destructing Spider-Drones from Peni Parker’s Bionic Spider-Nest would penetrate the floor to seek out foes when webs were present above and below.

Resolved an issue where the self-destructing Spider-Drones from Peni Parker’s Bionic Spider-Nest would penetrate the floor to seek out foes when webs were present above and below. Spit vs Sea: Fixed a rare issue where if Namor unleashed his ultimate ability while still in the air after being spat out from Jeff the Land Shark’s ultimate ability, there was a small chance that it would do no damage.

Fixed a rare issue where if Namor unleashed his ultimate ability while still in the air after being spat out from Jeff the Land Shark’s ultimate ability, there was a small chance that it would do no damage. Bucky’s Reload Rumble: Resolved a bug where the Winter Soldier’s Tainted Voltage automatic reload could fail to trigger after firing and immediately using his Trooper’s Fist ability.

Resolved a bug where the Winter Soldier’s Tainted Voltage automatic reload could fail to trigger after firing and immediately using his Trooper’s Fist ability. Hand Hook Confusion: Fixed an issue where if the Winter Soldier used Bionic Hook during the slow-motion match over moment, it could cause abnormal arm model display in the next round.

Fixed an issue where if the Winter Soldier used Bionic Hook during the slow-motion match over moment, it could cause abnormal arm model display in the next round. Wolverine’s Claw Coordination: Resolved a rare discrepancy between his animation and effects when Wolverine executed the dive of his ultimate ability from the highest point.

