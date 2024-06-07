Now’s the perfect opportunity to play this underrated Marvel game

For a limited time, you can claim a digital copy of Marvel’s Midnight Suns completely free from the Epic Games Store. This promotion ends on June 13.

Recommended Videos

As long as you have an active Epic Games Store account, you can claim the game for free and keep it forever.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns was released in late 2022 to generally favorable reviews from critics. Yet, despite a metascore of over 80 on all platforms, the game was largely forgotten shortly after its release.

The turn-based nature of the game didn’t appeal to most Marvel fans. Image via Firaxis Games

The game was developed by Firaxis Games (the studio behind the XCOM and the Civilization series) and published by 2K. But even with such a well-known team and developer behind the project, the game didn’t meet the sales expectations.

According to an X post by Jason Schreier, “Marvel’s Midnight Suns was a critical success but a commercial flop.” The post also mentioned that the release window wasn’t perfect. Indeed, Marve’s Midnight Suns came out the same month as The Callisto Protocol and Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion. More importantly, players were still busy playing God of War Ragnarok, World of Warcraft Dragonflight, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet from the month prior.

While Marvel’s Midnight Suns’s gameplay was polished, the game is a turn-based tactical RPG, which is considered a niche genre and isn’t exactly what most fans hope for when playing a Marvel AAA game.

The game has often been on various sales and was even part of of Humble Choice bundle, but now, you can get it for the absolutely best price.

If you’ve been on the edge about trying Marvel’s Midnight Suns, now is the perfect time to do so.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy