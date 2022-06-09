When does Marvel Midnight Suns release?

Marvel’s latest RPG Midnight Suns, which was announced at Gamescom last fall, is just a few short months away from its release, the developer announced during the Summer Game Fest today.

With development from Firaxis Games, 2K Games is taking a turn-based, tactical approach to the Marvel IP for Midnight Suns in a game that will be available across all major consoles.

Hell’s army just got even stronger. Yep, we’re gonna need some backup!



Rise up with the Midnight Suns when #DarknessFalls on October 7, 2022. Watch the full trailer: https://t.co/ah6t2y9xmP pic.twitter.com/tURLqFgSIl — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) June 9, 2022

The game will be playable on Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The Windows version of the game will be purchasable via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Midnight Suns allows players to create a customizable superhero as well as use a handful of familiar faces from the Marvel Universe to take on Lilith, Mother of Demons, who has been brought to life by Hydra.

When does Marvel’s Midnight Suns release?

Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ official release date is set for Oct. 7, according to an announcement today at the Summer Game Fest. Previously, the game’s website indicated that it would be coming out during the “second half of 2022.”

The official trailer released today also said that gamers can pre-order Marvel’s Midnight Suns at the game’s official website. But at time of writing, the website does not yet have any pre-order information available. The price of the game has also not yet been announced.