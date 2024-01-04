2024’s first Humble Bundle is the perfect excuse to play the overlooked Midnight Suns

The first Humble Choice bundle of the year is live for members, with eight PC games available to download and keep for free, including Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Frankly, the bundle is worth getting just for Midnight Suns. A strategy game centered around the supernatural side of the Marvel universe from XCOM developer Firaxis Games, it’s genuinely one of the best Marvel games out there and is perfect for strategy game veterans and casual newbies who just love Marvel. Sadly, despite being a critical darling, it was a financial flop following its December 2022 launch, making the odds of it seeing a sequel unlikely. Especially since director Jake Solomon soon left the studio.

Venom is one of the first bosses you encounter, but he’s recruitable in the DLC. Image via Firaxis Games

Look, I just want more people to play this game, even if the sequel never comes to be; the card-based gameplay is super fun and offers plenty of strategies to experiment with, it has great character dynamics, and you get to chill out with your favorite heroes in between missions (Blade runs a book club). Also, you’re getting the game for free, so you literally have nothing to lose from trying it out.

Since it’s the Digital+ Edition, it also comes with 11 character skins (the Humble Bundle throws in an extra one for Doctor Strange) though sadly not the season pass, which adds new story missions and four additional characters, including everyone’s favorite anti-hero Venom (but not the one from Spider-Man 2).

If you really aren’t interested in superheroes or strategy fare, the other seven games included in the bundle are:

business sim Two Point Campus

stealth game Aragami 2

top-down shooter OTXO

roguelike deckbuilder Roguebook

survival game The Red Lantern

3D platformer Hell Pie

mystery game Twin Mirror

You can learn more over on the official website and aside from the bundle, members also get 20 percent off games available in the Humble store. In addition, five percent of your membership goes to a charity, this month’s choice being Hello World, which “works to bridge the digital divide by providing connectivity, education and power in full partnership with hard-to-reach communities.”