Midnight Suns finally adds one of Marvel’s most popular antiheroes

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a tactical RPG where heroes must strategize and battle opponents from across the Marvel universe. From customizing your appearance, building friendships with legends, and deciding who to take on your missions, there are many options to customize your gaming experience.

And there are also DLCs that introduce new characters and missions to the game. On Feb. 23, Venom will join the roster in hopes of redemption after committing unsavory deeds while under Lilith’s demonic influence.

According to the story, you’ll need to defeat Fallen Venom and the mission, “Shattering Expectations,” so that you can recruit Venom to the Midnight Suns.

Venom will have 10 unique Hero abilities, and players can experience new story missions, a new Abbey Upgrade, and cosmetics in this upcoming Redemption DLC.

The official Redemption DLC trailer showcases Venom’s abilities, which include ranged and AoE attacks. In addition, his ability, Assimilation, triggers a frenzy, meaning each of his attacks and heroic abilities gain the Quick keyword.

Venom also generates a stack of Ravenous at the start of every turn, making his attacks and abilities more powerful.

For those wishing to add Venom to their roster, you can either purchase the Redemption DLC individually or buy the Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass, which includes four DLCs that bring Deadpool, Storm, Morbius, and Venom to the game. These DLCs aren’t standalone, meaning you need a copy of the base game, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, to play them.

Help Venom, one of the most popular antiheroes, find redemption in the upcoming Marvel’s Midnight Suns Redemption DLC.