Marvel’s Midnight Suns have recently revealed the additions of Morbius, Deadpool, Storm, and Venom as playable characters through a Season Pass.

Marvel and Firaxis Games’ upcoming role-playing game, Marvel’s Midnight Suns has both Marvel and tactical minds awaiting the release of this unique Marvel game. As the days move closer to that Dec. 2, 2022 release date, the game has revealed a new set of additions that will appear as post-launch DLC packs.

Morbius, Deadpool, Storm, and Venom are all joining the roster of heroes available in the game through a Season Pass included in the title’s Legendary Edition.

They will join a roster of 14 Marvel heroes that are included in the base game.

In addition to the four Marvel characters, the four post-launch DLC packs will introduce new story missions, a selection of new skins and outfits, and upgrade Abbey.

Additionally, those that do purchase the Season Pass will be granted the Legendary Premium Pack, which contains several skins. The skins in the Legendary Premium Pack include Captain America’s Future Soldier skin, Spider-Man’s Demon Spider skin, Iron Man’s Iron Knight skin, and Blade’s Blade 1602 skin.

As Marvel’s Midnight Suns draw closer, fans are chomping at the bit for a unique experience with some of their favorite Marvel superheroes during the holiday season.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is an upcoming tactical role-playing game that will have players take on the role of “The Hunter”, a customizable Midnight Suns superhero, and try to outwit their opponents through the strategic use of their heroes and cards.

The game was developed by Firaxis Games and was created in collaboration with Marvel Games. Marvel’s Midnight Suns will feature some of Marvel’s most popular comic book characters as players try to outwit their opponent in the Marvel strategy game.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns was originally scheduled for a release date in March 2022 but was delayed to its current release date of Dec. 2, 2022. The game will be playable for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S at launch. Later on, the game will be released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. As of writing, there is no set date when those versions of the game will be released.

Those interested in playing Marvel’s Midnight Suns can pre-order the game on their respective platform, where they have a choice between Standard, Enhanced, Digital +, and Legendary Editions of the game.