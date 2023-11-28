Marvel Snap’s community thinks game’s newest card is so bad, it’s a meme

The final card of Marvel Snap’s “Higher, Further, Faster” season is here, but it may be one of the least-hyped arrivals in a very long time.

In Marvel Universe lore, Martyr (real name Phyla-Vell) is the “daughter of Elysius, a genetically engineered woman patterned after the Eternals of Titan,” according to the comics company. Her other more well-known aliases include Quasar and, at one time, she even held the moniker of Captain Marvel.

Martyr or meme? Image via Nuverse

Here’s everything you need to know about Snap’s newest addition, Martyr.

Marvel Snap new Series 4 card: Martyr

Card stats: One Cost, Four Power

One Cost, Four Power Card text: At the end of the game, move to a location that LOSES you the game. (if possible)

One of the more interesting cards in recent memory, Martyr is kind of like Captain Marvel in the game as well, except the opposite. Whereas Marvel will move to a location to win you the game, Martyr will do the same, but to make you lose.

It’s because of this that many Snap players think the card is a meme, or a joke, and not worth the tokens or Spotlight Caches. It remains to be seen how Martyr will fit into the meta, but theorycrafting has led to a couple of decks they could fit into.

As a one-cost card, Martyr will fit into Zoo decks and anything with Ka-Zar, but her ability obviously makes her a huge risk to play. This risk can be mitigated by pairing her with Zero, who will remove her ability entirely and allow for decent power out of a low-cost card.

⚔️ Martyr is RELEASING TODAY! ⚔️



✅ She will MOVE to opponent's Kraven lane

✅ She will MOVE to TIE a location to LOSE the game

❌ She plays independently. Doesn't interact with another



Are you getting this card?! Why or why not? 🤔#MarvelSnap #Martyr #snapOrPass pic.twitter.com/nfVv89ULi6 — dddrewsky 💥 Marvel Snap (@dddrewsky) November 28, 2023

Other cards to pair with Martyr include ones that fill locations so she can’t move, or Professor X, thanks to his ability to lockdown her location, Armor to protect her from Killmonger, or Killmonger himself to take her out if it looks like she might lose you the game.

Martyr is available now in Spotlight Caches or for 3,000 Collector’s Tokens in the Token Shop.