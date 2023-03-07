Marvel Snap player has proof of matchmaking’s major issues

A Marvel Snap player who was at rank 33 shared via Reddit an image of one of his matches, in which he had to face an opponent who was at rank Infinite, that is rank 100+, a few days ago. The proof is that the opponent used a cosmetic that only players who reached Infinite rank last season acquired, the Gold Hourglass Card Back.

Marvel Snap’s matchmaking system involves a number of factors that are not usually clear to players, but it is expected that the system works in a way that pairs players of similar skills.

Screengrab via Second Dinner

There’s no doubt that the start of the new season, Days of Future Past, has to do with that. Because just one day ago all players who were in rank 100+ dropped to rank 70, making it easier for the game’s matchmaking system to place them against players of lower ranks.

The current matchmaking system takes into account the MMR, Collection Level, and Rank of each player, the MMR seems to be the most impactful, but it is also the most fragile, as it can be easily manipulated by experienced players and especially those who have reached the rank Infinite, as it is not possible to drop below rank 100 once you get there.

According to the developers via the official Marvel Snap Discord server, changes to the ranking system are on the way: “We aren’t happy with the current state of ranked,” Second Dinner product lead Stephen Jarrett said. “We have a change going live with the start of next season that we hope makes it a little better, but we think more changes are needed after that too.”

Although the closest changes are about increasing players’ bonus cubes while climbing the ranked ladder, it remains to be seen if there will be adjustments to matchmaking itself.