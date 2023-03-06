Marvel Snap is heavily multiplying the bonus Cubes players receive when climbing ranks

An anticipated change is coming to Marvel Snap in tonight’s new seasonal update, and it’s one that should have ranked ladder grinders quite happy.

The bonus Cubes that players receive when hitting new ranked increments of 10 will be increasing five-fold. Instead of players receiving 10 bonus Cubes for hitting ranks like 20, 30, 40, etc., they will now receive 50 Cubes.

We have seen the excitement and anticipation around us discussing more about our plans to improve ranked mode and the matchmaking experience. We want to share more information about the future. 1/3… — Stephen Jarrett (@stephenjarrtt) March 6, 2023

“We have seen the excitement and anticipation around us discussing more about our plans to improve ranked mode and the matchmaking experience,” said Second Dinner product lead Stephen Jarrett. “We want to share more information about the future. Our first short-term improvement goes live with the start of the new season. We’re increasing the amount of bonus cubes earned when reaching a new tier from 10 to 50. However, we are not done making adjustments!”

With this change, players will now basically get a five-level bump. For example, when hitting rank 40, they will now jump to rank 45 instead of 41 like the leveling has worked in all of the game’s previous seasons.

Jarrett also teased a new blog post coming soon detailing “future plans for ranked mode and matchmaking in the next week or two.” Many players are looking forward to another casual play mode like Battle Mode but with matchmaking instead of needing to use a code to play with a friend.

Marvel Snap’s new season, featuring the card Nimrod, releases tonight at 9pm CT.