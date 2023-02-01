Marvel Snap Nimrod leaks: Abilities, power, and more

Marvel Snap’s torrid pace of content output looks to continue in March 2023, and we have a look at what’s to come in that season’s battle pass thanks to new leaks.

The update was a big one, adding the fun and casual Battle Mode, but it was also loaded with a lot of future content in the back-end of the game that has since been data mined and released on Snap fan sites like MarvelSnapZone.

Data mined information from the Jan. 31 Snap update has offered a slew of new information on what players can expect in the new season, including the season’s battle pass-exclusive card, variants, and a lot more.

Eventually, the card will be added to Series 5 and then makes its way to Series 4 and 3, but in the early-going, the only way to get the card is through the battle pass.

Here’s everything you need to know about Nimrod, the new March 2023 battle pass card coming to Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Nimrod leaked card abilities

5 Energy, 5 Power

Ability: When this is destroyed, add a copy to each other location.

Snap players unfamiliar with Nimrod should know some of the basics of the character. It’s a robot that’s basically a highly advanced form of the Sentinel robots in the famous Days of Future Past comics storyline.

“Nimrod is a highly advanced robot, and as such all his powers are functions of his inbuilt systems,” says the bot’s description on the Marvel Fandom wiki database. “The full range of his powers are unknown, as he is able to reconfigure systems to defeat known opponents. The materials Nimrod is constructed of are highly resistant to damage even by superhuman beings. He can alter his size and appearance to that of a human, which is used as a cover identity.”

This apt description of Nimrod explains its ability, helping it fit the character’s theme quite well. When Nimrod is destroyed, copies of it will appear at the other two locations in the game.

Nimrod should immediately find synergy in Destroy decks. It can be played on turn five, or turn four in certain scenarios, and immediately be destroyed to add 10 total Power to the board, while also allowing for multiple plays on turn six if done properly.