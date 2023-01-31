Marvel Snap’s Battle Mode update also adds a big buff for one of the X-Men and changes Leader again

Marvel Snap’s highly-anticipated casual Battle Mode has arrived in a new update today, but there’s a lot more to the patch as well.

Two cards received some major balance updates in the patch, including the game’s most controversial one. The vaunted Leader has been changed yet again, this time in an effort to “reduce the frustration of playing against him.”

The latest patch for MARVEL SNAP has arrived!



In this update you'll find Battle Mode, our first Series Drop and more.



See the full notes here 👇https://t.co/ug84zd83ek pic.twitter.com/jxuKTjS4B9 — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) January 31, 2023

Leader is now a six energy, seven power card with the on-reveal ability to “Copy all cards your opponent played to the location to the right, but on your side.”

“Leader is a prominent ‘finisher’ in the current Snap meta, and we’re not happy with some of the card choices and play patterns he encourages, especially his strength against other cool 6-cost cards,” Second Dinner said in the patch notes for the update. “We’re changing Leader to only copy cards played at the location to his right, with more base Power to compensate. We hope that this change will reward clever predictions and reduce the frustration of playing against him.”

The only other card that saw a big change, and it is a big one indeed, was Wolverine. The short, furry, angry, and clawed Canadian is now two energy, two power, but his ability has been changed to regenerate him at a random location with plus-two power each time he’s discarded or destroyed.

“Wolverine sees virtually no play at the moment, which is a bummer given how iconic he is,” Second Dinner said. “We’re giving him a substantial buff to reward players for activating his effect and create new deckbuilding options at both low and high collection levels.”

Second Dinner revealed yesterday that two problematic cards, Zabu and Silver Surfer, will also be getting nerfed in an upcoming patch “in a week or so.”