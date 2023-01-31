An upcoming Marvel Snap update will bring the nerf hammer down on two “overperforming” three-cost cards, according to one of the game’s developers.

Both of the cards are recent battle pass rewards, meaning players can pay to unlock them, which only exacerbates the issue. The cards in question are Zabu and Silver Surfer, the main unlockable cards from each of the game’s past two seasons.

“The new patch includes balance changes, but not to Surfer or Zabu,” said Glenn Jones, principal game designer at Second Dinner, in a new tweet on Jan. 30. “They started overperforming after we locked the changes a few weeks ago. Fortunately, we now have the ability to adjust balance without a new patch, and we are planning to adjust those cards in a week or so.”

Both Zabu and Silver Surfer have been running rampant in the ladder, for different reasons. Zabu’s Ongoing ability to make four-cost cards cost two less enables a ton of gnarly combos, and Silver Surfer’s On Reveal ability to give all other three-cost cards plus-three power makes him a constant turn-six game-winner.

Snap’s most recent balance patch nerfed several powerful cards, including Leader, Aero, Nova, and Galactus, while buffing some underperforming cards like Drax, Groot, Hazmat, Black Cat, and Nakia.

The patch hitting Snap tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 31, will include the highly anticipated Battle Mode, which will allow friends to play against each other directly.