Marvel SNAP fans, get ready to rejoice: it looks like Leader is finally going to be receiving a nerf in the game’s next balance patch.

Available to read via Korean website Naver, a link to the patch notes that leaked early was posted to the Marvel SNAP Reddit this afternoon. With rough translation, players now have an idea of what could be changing in the update that was scheduled to go live tonight but was delayed due to an issue.

Leader, the most controversial card in the SNAP meta currently, will be receiving a slight nerf from four power to three. While it’s a start, many in the community were looking for an even harsher nerf to the card that’s been dominating ladder play for weeks.

Ben Brode, chief Second Dinner dev, clarified the leaked notes on Twitter, confirming their existence but also revealing the note that accompanies the Leader nerf.

“Leader’s effect is proving to be very frustrating to many players, and polarizing in its ability to lock down games and discourage playing some other 6-Cost cards,” Brode tweeted. “We are taking a bit of power away from him for now, and exploring further changes to the card in the future.”

Other changes include Aero having her power changed from eight to seven, Nova’s power changing from two to one, and Drax and Groot having their starting power increased by one, but having their trigger effect power reduced by one.

The patch notes, found below, were translated via Google and are not official. The official notes are subject to change and should be coming in the next few days.

Marvel SNAP Savage Land patch notes

General

New Feature: Artist Credits! You can now view the illustrator’s information by clicking on the variant name above the card in the collection!

Artist Credits! You can now view the illustrator’s information by clicking on the variant name above the card in the collection! Automatically filter your favorite variants when editing your deck in the collection view.

Now, if the section where multiple cards trigger each other is too long, the time it takes to finish the loop automatically increases. I mean Wong-Onslaught-Mystic-Ironheart!

Fixed Orka issue, added to Series 4.

For new players who want to get started right away, we are releasing a ‘Pro Bundle’ available for one-time purchase only. Includes 12,500 credits, plus boosters to upgrade 8 common cards to infinity.

Now, the number of Collector’s Tokens received by collecting all Series 3 cards with Collector’s Treasure will change. Individual payout tokens are not set at 400 but will be 200 to 600. However, the token acquisition rate remains the same.

Balance Updates

Aero: 5/8 -> 5/7

Developer Comments: Aero’s effectiveness is great for both obstruction and control. Previously, we increased the Aero’s stats to where it is now, but since players have realized how to use it, we thought it might be a good idea to lower the power a bit.

Leader: 6/4 -> 6/3

Developer Comments: Many players are picky about leader effectiveness, and the ability to stop the game and make it difficult to play other 6-cost cards has often been a mixed bag. I’m going to lower the power a bit and see if further modifications are needed later.

Nova: 1/2 -> 1/1

Developer Comment: Nova’s effect is much stronger than other 1-cost cards, so we didn’t think it was appropriate for Nova to have the average stats of a 1-cost card.

Drax: 4/4 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card in this zone this turn, give it +4 power. -> 4/5 appearances: If your opponent has played a card in this zone this turn, give it +3 power.

Groot: 3/3 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card in this zone this turn, give it +3 power. -> 3/4 appearances: If your opponent has played a card in this zone this turn, give it +2 power.

Developer Comments: While you may think that Guardians’ effects will create a lot of fun, it can also feel like an all-or-nothing game. We hope to increase Drax and Groot’s base stats to lower the risk of playing cards and increase their attractiveness in the 3 and 4-cost slots.

Hazmat: 2/1 -> 2/2

Developer Comments: We know there are some powerful-looking Hazmat combo decks, but Hazmat’s overall performance is not good. So, in this update, we want to raise it slightly.

Black Cat: 3/6 -> 3/7

Developer Comments: Since Black Cat is rarely used, we wanted to increase its attractiveness by increasing its power.

Nakia: 3/1 -> 3/2

Developer Comments: We think Nakia’s effect is an interesting mechanic, but it currently has a very low success rate. We want to buff it up a bit to make it a more attractive option.

Location updates

Now, if there is Professor X in Oscorp Tower, the card will not change sides.

Decreased the chance of Warrior Falls appearing.

Updated text for The Raft and Vibranium Mines.

Bug Fixes