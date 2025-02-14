Marvel Rivals players agree these characters should have team-up abilities

There are plenty of team-ups in Marvel Rivals, with each hero having at least one. But players agree there’s room for a lot more—some are even essential.

Recommended Videos

Marvel Rivals players came together to discuss the possible team-ups that should be in the game on Feb. 13, including duos like Captain America and Winter Soldier, Wolverine and Punisher, and Storm and Black Panther.

“First one [Cap and Bucky], 1000 percent agree with,” one player said. They’re childhood friends in a few versions of the comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so a team-up would be accurate to the source material.

She should also have a wedding skin, along with Black Panther. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Black Panther and Storm also have a strong relationship in the comics, where they get married. If Invisible Woman and Mr. Fantastic can have a team-up ability and their own wedding skins, then T’Challa and Ororo should definitely have a collective skill.

The only questionable duo from the original post is Punisher and Wolverine. “They’ve fought multiple times or were at odds many times, so I’m not sure where the team up is implied, but I’m probably forgetting something. Punisher once killed him so I dunno,” one player said. Others pointed out how both characters often cameo in other characters’ comics, so pairing them together feels odd. But when Cyclops joins the fight, Logan will surely have space for a spicy team-up.

A Fanastic Four team-up is likely on its way. The core four. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Other players suggested a new range of team-ups. One said having four or even six heroes have collective skills would be fun. “Call me crazy, but I think big team team-ups would go hard. Avengers for example can get something, X-Men could get something, tech characters, anyone using Wakandan technology, etc,” they said. While entertaining, this could be overpowered in Marvel Rivals’ current state.

A few players implied that a Fantastic Four team-up would work perfectly, and it could actually happen. In the current version of the shared ability between Susan and Richards, she empowers “the entire Fantastic Four team,” so it’s likely it’ll boost The Thing and Human Torch once they release. They will make their debut in Marvel Rivals next Friday with the mid-season update.

If players wanted the game to be fully comic-book accurate, then the amount of team-ups would rise immeasurably. But the main reason why many of them aren’t included is likely due to balance. It could make the game out of control.

Next Poll

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy