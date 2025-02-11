Marvel Rivals devs confirm no mid-season rank reset after player outcry

The Marvel Rivals developer has confirmed there will be no mid-season rank reset in season one, responding to player concerns about losing progress halfway through the season.

Many Marvel Rivals players dubbed the ranked reset change the “dumbest decision ever,” and the developer, NetEase Games, quickly changed the competitive rules to help players retain their rank until the end of the season. “Players will retain their ranks and scores from the end of the first half,” it said in an announcement.

Grab the beautiful Blood Shield cosmetic before it gets replaced. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As the ranks will remain the same despite the mid-season update, it should be easier for the players to pick up their grind. They can aim for higher ranks until the season ends. If a player is ranked gold or above, they’ll receive the Blood Shield cosmetic for Invisible Woman. Players in Grandmaster and above ranks will also receive the Crests of Honors.

After the mid-season update, players now need to complete just 10 matches in the competitive mode by the end of the season while retaining their rank to get the new rewards for free. These rewards include a new Gold rank cosmetic for a different superhero and a variety of Crests of Honor for players above Grandmaster.

The best part about no mid-season rank reset is that players above Gold just need to stay there after 10 matches to get two free skins for showcasing their valor on the battlefield. The grind from the Bronze rank to the higher ranks could be unpredictable, especially when there is a mix of players of different skill levels.

Many players complained about the reset and the frustration of climbing ranks in lower Elo. Removing the mid-season ranked reset is certainly a step in the right direction to help players get to better ranks and get incentivized to play competitive matches.

