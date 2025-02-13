How to get wedding skins in Marvel Rivals – Fantastic Love streamer event

Valentine’s Day is this weekend, so it’s no surprise game developers are celebrating it in their respective titles. The case is no different for NetEase and Marvel Rivals, where players may obtain wedding skins in the Fantastic Love event.

Recommended Videos

However, the event has a limited-time window and requires a fair bit of luck. Let’s not waste any time and jump right into the details.

How to get Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman’s wedding skins in Marvel Rivals

There will be two ways of claiming wedding costumes for Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman, though one is way cheaper than the other, but it requires a bit of luck. Obviously the first one is to buy the skins, but we can’t outline their prices yet, since they’re meant to release later during the day.

What is love? Image via NetEase

However, if you want to save some money and consider yourself lucky, you can participate in the Fantastic Love event, which will grant costumes to both heroes to every player who takes part in it.

How to participate in Fantastic Love event

With Valentine’s Day, it’s not surprising that NetEase released the wedding skins for the couple, and it makes even more sense that there’s a time-limited event. It’s called Fantastic Love, and to be a part of it you need to play with or against one of the popular Marvel Rivals streamers until the end of Valentine’s Day.

NetEase partnered with a few streamers from three regions, North America, Europe, and Asia. These streamers will play Quick Play matches on their respective servers, Dallas, Frankfurt, and Tokyo. They do so in certain timetables. If you’re lucky enough to play with or against one of them in a single Quick Play match, you will receive both skins. If a player disconnects and you get slotted instead, you will also receive the costumes.

All the streamers are using a specific account named after them: “Lover Streamer Name.” So if you end up playing with one of them, you should recognize them pretty quickly. After you complete the event, you will receive an email from NetEase in the following seven business days. The message will include details on how to claim your wedding skins for Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman.

Fantastic Love event timetable and streamers list

Now that we know how to participate in the streamer’s event, let’s take a look at when is the best time to do it. There are three time slots from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, each for a different server.

Some goodies for watching streams. Image via NetEase

While the opportunity to receive the skins for free is exciting, many players voiced their concerns about how time-limited this event is. Simultaneously, they have been asking the developer to expand upon the event or add these costumes to Twitch drops, but so far it has been to no avail.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy