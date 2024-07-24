How to use Spray in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals’ closed beta is finally here. Starting July 23, if you have an invite code, you can dive in and start duking it out with your favorite Marvel heroes. It’s no surprise Marvel Rivals borrows plenty of mechanics from Overwatch, and Sprays are among the features making the leap.

But the method to use a Spray isn’t quite the same as other shooters. To save you from scouring the keybinds menu looking for the Spray button, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about Sprays in Marvel Rivals.

How to use Sprays in Marvel Rivals

Press T to open the Spray wheel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Using a Spray in Marvel Rivals is simple. Press the T key on your keyboard or left on the D-Pad on a controller to bring up the Spray wheel. Move your mouse cursor to select one of your equipped Sprays—every character has two Sprays equipped by default, or you can equip more in the character customization menu.

Make sure you’re aiming at a wall, ceiling, or floor (and you’re close enough for your Spray to reach), then left-click to apply your Spray to that surface.

Select your Spray of choice with the mouse cursor, then left-click. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve done it right, your Spray will be painted on the surface you are facing. You can unlock more Sprays by playing the game, like the 2099 Spider-Punk spray for Spider-Man that you get for reaching level four in Galacta’s Quest.

