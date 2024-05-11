How to fix the resolution bug in Marvel Rivals

During its alpha stage, Marvel Rivals had its fair share of problems with ultra-wide and 4K resolutions. Since the game lacked optimization for these resolution types, many players became unable to enjoy it during its early hours.

As a player with a 21:9 monitor, I was eager to experience Marvel Rivals in a resolution that would perfectly suit my setup. However, my expectations turned into let-downs when my mouse consistently wandered outside the game’s window, disrupting my gameplay. This issue also affects 32:9 aspect ratio screens, but there’s a temporary fix you can try until NetEase, the developer, implements a permanent solution.

How do you fix the ultrawide resolution bug in Marvel Rivals

Our monitors were above expectations. Image via NetEase

The quickest way to fix the ultrawide resolution bug in Marvel Rivals is to change your PC’s resolution through Windows settings.

Close the game and go to your Desktop.

Right-click on your Desktop and choose Display Settings.

Navigate to the Scale and Layout section and change your Display Resolution to 1920×1080 via the dropdown menu.

Launch Marvel Rivals and select Borderless Window in your Display Settings.

After completing the last step, Marvel Rivals will fill your display without any borders. Also, you can Alt+Tab out of the game and set your native resolution back to 21:9 or 32:9 values like 3440×1440 and 5120×1440. When you return to Marvel Rivals, the game will continue to fill up your entire screen, even in higher resolutions.

What causes the resolution bug in Marvel Rivals?

Seeing Marvel Rivals‘ beautiful landscape isn’t a distant dream. Image via NetEase

Marvel Rivals‘ resolution bug occurs because of optimisation problems. Only the game’s developers can fix the resolution bugs permanently with future hotfixes and optimisation updates.

Though this error mostly affected players during Marvel Rivals‘ alpha stage, it’s the type of bug that should have been fixed in even earlier stages. While I expect it to get fixed via optimization patches in the future, there’s also a chance that it may remain in the game until its full release. However, the fix above should continue to work in the next Marvel Rivals alpha and beta tests and help you unlock skins like Scarlet Witch’s Moonlit Witch in the process.

