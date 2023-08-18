Free Marvel Snap Credits are now available to all players, but codes expire soon

Marvel Snap is coming up on one year since its release on mobile and PC, and the game’s developers at Second Dinner are in the giving mood.

In anticipation of new Snap news releasing next week at gamescom’s Opening Night Live hosted by Geoff Keighley, all Snap players can now claim 500 free Credits currency “as a big thank you for supporting Snap so far,” according to the devs.

We can't wait to share more about SNAP's future during @gamescom ONL!



As a BIG thank you for supporting SNAP so far, we're gifting you 500 free credits.



Claim yours at https://t.co/ToIRjrjp2V using code: GAMESCOM.



Offer expires Aug 22 @ 11AM PT! pic.twitter.com/xjFNlNPo5O — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) August 18, 2023

A few weeks ago, Second Dinner revealed an updated road map for Snap, so some of the listed features from that announcement could be getting a release date during the gamescom presentation.

Some new features on the horizon could be the official widescreen UI for PC, Twitch drops, card upgrade improvements, seasonal audio changes, polish to the Conquest mode, a revamp of the Infinite rank, and phase one of global matchmaking.

Players can claim the 500 Credits just by following a few simple steps, detailed below.

How to get free Credits in Marvel Snap

If it’s free, it’s for me. Image via Nuverse

First, players can head to Snap’s gamescom website to redeem the code, which is just “GAMESCOM.” But first, you will need to find your Snap ID, which is within the settings of the mobile version of the game.

It’s a simple process. Image via Nuverse

As illustrated in the image above, click the Settings cog wheel from the top left of the game’s main menu, then scroll down until you see “Snap ID: Tap to reveal Snap ID.” Tap it, and your Snap ID will be revealed. It can then be copied to your clipboard for easy posting on the redeem code page.

Once you’ve verified both your player ID and the “GAMESCOM” redeem code, the process is complete, and the 500 Credits should be appearing within your Inbox in the mobile version of the game (top right icon of the main menu) within a few days.

Make sure to redeem the code soon, because this promotion is only available until Aug. 22. The gamescom Opening Night Live presentation takes place the same day, which is this upcoming Tuesday.

