Marvel Snap players will be getting free Credits for a recent developer mistake

The dev was quick to compensate for the error.

The old saying of “if it’s free, it’s for me” applies to all Marvel Snap players after a recent snafu with weekend missions, the game’s developer announced today.

This past weekend, the weekend-exclusive missions were only available for 48 hours as opposed to the normal length of 72 hours, as has been the case since the limited-time missions were added in recent months.

“Whoops, this last set of Weekend Missions ended a bit earlier than intended,” Second Dinner said on the Snap Discord server. “This was not an expected change and we’ll be compensating all players with 200 Credits. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Second Dinner didn’t specify when the Credits will be hitting players’ inventories, but when they do, they will appear on the mobile client of the game in the Inbox section, like all other previous free rewards.

Over the weekend, Snap players voiced their concerns and complaints on Reddit about what seemed like an unannounced change as many players were unable to finish their weekend missions because they disappeared a day earlier than usual.

“After a busy weekend it was disappointing to login and find that the weekend missions had ended earlier than before by a whole day,” one player said. “Feels bad.”

It did indeed feel bad for anyone who missed out on Gold, Tokens, or Credits that come with the weekend mission completion. But thankfully, Second Dinner was quick to rectify the situation on the Monday following the weekend.

Marvel Snap’s August 2023 season, Big in Japan, has already added two cards and will add two more before it wraps up in the first week of September.

