Marvel Snap fans annoyed with unannounced, ‘unnecessary’ change to weekend missions

Weekend missions were a great addition to Marvel Snap in one of its many recent updates, but a new, unannounced change has confused and angered players.

For the length of the existence of weekend missions, which offer unique challenges featuring the game’s newer cards for rewards like tokens or gold, they have been available for 72 hours throughout each weekend.

This past weekend, however, the missions were only available for 48 hours, from Friday night to Sunday night. Usually, they were available from Friday night to Monday night’s weekly reset. No announcement was made regarding the change.

One player, completely unaware of the change like many others, posted on Reddit wondering why they were gone at all. Sadly for that player, they missed the memo that no one else got and never had a chance to finish what they started. Predictably, many in the Reddit thread were not happy.

“Another example of Second Dinner making unexpected change just to mess around with us,” they said. “It’s not like it’s been like that for five weeks and that they had no way to communicate changes. Messing with people’s habits is really bad UX and game design, are there still people defending SD at this point?”

The in-game timer on the missions showed that they were only available for 48 hours this weekend, but many players either didn’t think to check the timer or missed it completely as they were used to the normal length of their availability.

“After a busy weekend it was disappointing to login and find that the weekend missions had ended earlier than before by a whole day,” another player said. “Feels bad.”

Even if the change was communicated, though, many players agreed that the change feels “unnecessary” and “negative to the player experience with no benefit.” But still, to have 24 hours shaved off of the availability time is what most are upset about.

“That really sucks, I was like two wins to completing the awful 15 win with X card mission,” a perturbed Snap enjoyer said. “If they shorten the time, they should also reduce the number of wins required. Being forced to win 15 times with a specific cards is really annoying.”

Marvel Snap’s August 2023 season, Big in Japan, is ongoing now.

