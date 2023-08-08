Marvel Snap has finally made a hugely necessary change, and it involves Marvel’s best and most popular superhero.

Spider-Man has always been a polarizing card in Snap. His ability to lock down a location by preventing the opponent from playing there on the next turn made him annoying and frustrating to play against, and that’s not what the best hero should feel like.

“The previous Spider-Man incarnation was a polarizing card,” Second Dinner said. “It prevented your opponent from playing cards at a location, a frustrating experience. It was most popular following Wave into Galactus or in “lockdown” decks, which are both decks that use combinations of cards to reduce the total play space of the game for your opponent. We want some of that–the game needs a variety of strategies. But we don’t want those decks or even one of those cards to be the best in the game. Our best cards should be cool and awesome.”

Peter Parker’s change is a big one. He’s now a three-cost, five-power card (previously five/four), with a completely new ability. His previous text used to read: “On Reveal: Your opponent can’t play cards at this location next turn.” Now, it’s “On Reveal: Move to another location and pull an enemy card from here to there.”

“Discovering Spider-Man in our game should be a great experience,” Second Dinner said. “Since launch, we’ve also added more Spider-Verse to the game and seen players enjoy the theme of movement for those cards. So we’re making a change and bringing Peter in line with the rest with a new ability. Will we return the old ability to the game on a new card? Maybe, but for now let’s go with no–it’s not been adding much fun.”

Several other cards were changed in the update to coincide with the game’s “Big in Japan” August season, including Cable, Mister Negative, Magik, Rogue, and the Evolved version of The Thing.

The update added a couple of new features, too, like the ability to upgrade cards with Gold, and Multi-Upgrade, allowing you to upgrade a card multiple times in one go instead of having to repeat the process multiple times.

The full patch notes for the update, now live on PC and mobile, can be found on the game’s official Discord server, and they will eventually be added to the website as well.

