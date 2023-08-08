Marvel Snap’s newest season pass card further strengthens both Destroy and Discard decks

This one looks like it's going to be a banger.

Marvel Snap’s new season, Big in Japan, is now live. And so, too, is its season pass and brand new card.

The new card is none other than Daken, Wolverine’s son and tatted up mutant with a bad-ass mohawk and claws just like his daddy. And just like his dad, he benefits from being in a deck themed around the Destroy or Discard mechanics.

Daken is a flexible card, and at three cost, it’s likely that he will find himself in several different kinds of decks over the next few weeks. But he’ll need some help from other cards to maximize his potential.

Daken

Card stats: 3 Cost, 4 Power

3 Cost, 4 Power Card text: On Reveal: Add the Muramasa Shard to your hand.

Muramasa Shard

Card stats: 1 Cost, 1 Power

1 Cost, 1 Power Card text: When this is discarded or destroyed, double Daken’s Power.

As you can see above, Daken is basically two cards in one. When Daken is played, you gain the Muramasa Shard, and that’s where the real fun begins.

Daken’s power will double if the Muramasa Shard is destroyed or discarded, meaning he will fit in nicely to both deck archetypes. Any card that can destroy it (Carnage, Venom, Deathlok, Killmonger, etc.) will benefit Daken, as will any kind of discard card (especially Colleen Wing), so he could become very popular very quickly.

The possibilities for Muramasa Shard are very exciting, especially when combined with certain locations like Cloning Vats or Sinister London. The more Muramasa Shards you have, the more power potential Daken has.

Daken enters the game as a Series Five card, which means that players should hop in and grab the season pass to gain access to him immediately, otherwise wait a while and hope to get him in a Spotlight Cache some day down the line.

Over the next few weeks, Marvel Snap’s Big in Japan season will also add several other Wolverine-adjacent cards, like X-23, Silver Samurai, and Lady Deathstrike.

