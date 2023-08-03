Marvel Snap’s newest over-the-air update has provided buffs to some of the game’s least-used cards, including everyone’s favorite Avenger archer, Hawkeye.

In today’s update, Hawkeye, Hulkbuster, Vision, and Absorbing Man are all getting increases to their Power. The latter three are seeing an increase in their base Power, but Hawkeye’s card text will be changing to offer him a big boost.

Hawkeye will now get plus-three Power if a card is played at his location in the next turn, and he can even be bounced with cards like Beast or Falcon to gain plus-three Power again.

Let's get into today's balance updates for MARVEL SNAP!



Hawkeye

[Old]

🔵 Cost: 1

🔶 Power: 1

🔹On Reveal: If you play a card here next turn, +2 Power



[New]

🔵 Cost: 1

🔶 Power: 1

🔹 On Reveal: If you play a card here next turn, +3 Power — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) August 3, 2023

“Apart from a stint in Cerebro 3, Hawkeye sees next to no play after players complete the tutorial,” Second Dinner said. “It’s about time to give our local archer some sharper arrows to play with. We want to keep Hawkeye’s base Power at 1, to keep some interesting texture between him and Misty Knight in the starter deck. Plus, he’s just a more interesting card if most of his Power is on his ability. Could Hawkeye become a candidate for Bounce decks that can repeatedly get the bonus off his On Reveal? He’s certainly got a better shot of it now.”

Arguably the biggest buff in the update went to Absorbing Man, who has had a two-Power increase to make him a four-cost, five-Power card that will also copy the On Reveal text of the card played right before him.

“Although he has an exciting line of text, Absorbing Man has struggled to find a deck to shine in,” the developer said. “Absorbing Man draws a lot of parallels to Wong, as they share a Cost and both double On Reveals. Wong has a few advantages though, as he can be played proactively so he can more efficiently enable plays on turns five and six. Wong also affects multiple turns whereas Absorbing Man only activates once. We’re giving Absorbing Man a sizeable chunk of Power to make him more viable to experiment with.”

The fifth card changed in the update is Captain Marvel, who had her base Power decreased from six to five but also had her energy cost lowered from five to four. So while her Power is lower, she can now be played a bit earlier in a match.

“Theoretically in a meta where Lockdown decks are prevalent, Captain Marvel should be a great tool to help smooth out your board at the end of the game,” Second Dinner said. “This hasn’t been the case though, and in practice she only sees very fringe play in Hela decks. At her current statline, Captain Marvel just doesn’t have enough Power to justify her high Cost. Going to four Cost should give her more locations, or rather decks, to move to.”

Lastly, the update today includes some buffs to Medal rewards in Conquest. Silver, Gold, and Infinity Conquest tickets will now reward more Medals at certain intervals throughout a ticket, and that’s a great thing for everyone.

The full patch notes for today’s update can be found on Marvel Snap’s website.

