Marvel Snap’s new Series 4 card steals your opponent’s cards and makes them stronger

Marvel Snap’s ever-growing roster of cards is finishing the Rise of the Phoenix season with another member of the X-Men. To close out the season, Mirage has arrived.

Mirage is a Marvel character named Danielle Moonstar, a Native American of the Cheyenne Nation, a mutant, and a member of the X-Men. Her moniker is from her mutant ability, which lets her create visible images of a person’s greatest fears.

Her ability manifests itself in a fun way in Marvel Snap, making her a potential awesome addition to the game as a solid overall two-cost card that benefits the most from playing it as early as possible.

Marvel Snap new Series 4 card: Mirage

Card stats: 2 Cost, 2 Power

2 Cost, 2 Power Card text: On Reveal: Copy the lowest-Cost card in your opponent’s hand into your hand. Give it +2 Power.

What Mirage lacks in power, she more than makes up for in her ability to add power to the opponent’s own low-cost card. This has great potential to buff very specific cards, but if nothing else, it’s great for simply adding to your hand.

Mirage will be highly situational and luck-based when it comes to copying low-cost cards that will benefit the most from the plus-two power, such as Deadpool, Demon, Lizard, Mr. Sinister, or Mysterio.

She should find a home in Collector decks, as he benefits from her ability by gaining plus-one power for each card that enters your hand from anywhere except your deck. That means she’ll also pair nicely with Quinjet, too.

Mirage is also a good card to add to Devil Dinosaur decks since the dino gets plus-two power for each card in your hand. Fellow X-Men member Beast also has solid synergy with her, as he could bounce her to your hand and allow players to play her a second time and steal another card.

With Mirage’s arrival, Season of the Phoenix will come to an end next week. Next month’s season should be detailed over the next few days, but leaks reveal that the season pass card will be Wolverine’s son Daken.

