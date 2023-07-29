Marvel Snap player outplays Goblins strategy with some help from The Living Tribunal

In Marvel Snap, some cards have negative base Powers, often meant to be placed on the opponent’s side of the locations, with Green Goblin and Hobgoblin the most used cards with this ability.

But in the case of Reddit user g1m12468, they managed to beat the opponent’s strategy revolving around the Goblins despite playing both Green Goblin and Hobgoblin in their match. This is because of the ability of The Living Tribunal, who is one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel universe, thus making him also one of the most game-changing cards in Marvel Snap.

In the clip shared by the user on July 27, it showed how The Living Tribunal’s effect equally distributes his user’s total Power to all the locations. With three Hulks with 12-Power each, courtesy of the Gamma Lab location, as well as Iron Man doubling it to a whopping 72, they ultimately ended up with 25-Power on each location.

The Living Tribunal play defeated the Goblins strategy by their opponent, even if they had no choice but to only have Green Goblin in the Space Throne location since only one card can be placed there. Luckily, no Shang-Chi was played to destroy the Hulks, making The Living Tribunal the ultimate savior for the user.

