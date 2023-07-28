More hilarious Legion strategies emerge as Marvel Snap’s newest card trolls players

Marvel Snap‘s Rise of the Phoenix season introduced a bunch of cards based on some of Marvel’s many mutants. But one card in particular, Legion, stands out as both a game-changer and troll because of his ability to instantly change locations.

Reddit user Marms666 posted their clip of how Legion instantly turned the tide of their match. As seen on their July 26 post, they played a lone Legion in the Bar With No Name location. With Legion’s ability to change the other two locations to the location where he is played, all locations became Bar With No Name, where the player with the least Power wins.

This Legion play resulted in a landslide win for them despite their opponent playing a perfect Thor and Odin setup which can reactivate the ability of Mjolnir multiple times. This follows our recent featured story earlier this week which showed how another player also made three Bar With No Name locations with the help of Legion.

User Chewitt321, on the other hand, shared a screenshot of their match where they played Legion to change all locations to Death’s Domain. Here, all the cards that will be played will be destroyed, making it impossible for both players to place cards unless they have units that can call or create others. In this case, they managed to get priority on turn six, resulting in their opponent’s cards revealing after the location changes and all being destroyed.

As for user RoboBob3000, they took advantage of Legion’s effect just to troll both sides. Upon playing Legion on the Starlight Citadel, this made all locations switch places three times after turn four. They even labeled their post as “Legion is for doing silly things without reason,” indicating that they made the Legion play on Starlight Citadel as a pure troll and without the intention of surprising their opponent for a devastating play.

Generally, Legion is a great tech card that can be used to take advantage of certain locations depending on what kind of deck you’re running, as well as getting rid of locations that are hard to win. But sometimes, he can just troll or goof about.

