Marvel Snap player wins with only one card after sneaky Legion play

In Marvel Snap, it’s not just the cards that dictate who wins a match. The locations, which serve as the playing field for all of the cards in the game, also have effects that can impact the flow of every match. And some cards have the ability to change locations, including Legion.

Legion, which was released on July 24 as a direct series four card under the “Rise of the Phoenix” season, is a five-cost, eight-Power card that can turn the other two locations into the location where you play it. Legion is a game-changing card that can quickly turn the tide of a match once it is properly played, including in a play made by Reddit user HollywoodCole_4200.

As seen in the post made by the user on July 24, they used Legion to change the other two locations to Bar With No Name. In this location, the player with the least Power wins, making it harder for the opponent to win at least two of the locations. The user won on two Bar With No Names after having the least Power there, making Legion their only card in the entire match.

The post garnered some praise from fans who saw the play. The community also discussed in the comments how the consistency of Legion’s ability affects games. “The annoying thing about Legion is that he out of nowhere is gonna steal eight cubes from you,” one user said. “I’m not saying he’s broken, but he’s infuriating to lose against.”

The newest addition to Marvel Snap is truly an interesting card that can cause a lot of surprises, especially in terms of strategically using it to win games. Legion’s ability to disrupt the entire match in an instant could make him a card that is very difficult to deal with, especially if it is combined with cards such as Storm or Magik.

