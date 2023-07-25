Marvel Snap’s newest card is the ultimate troll for the game’s worst locations

This card seems fun, but how useful is it, really?

The third new card of Marvel Snap’s Rise of the Phoenix season is another mutant and one that has some truly game-changing powers.

Legion is the son of Professor X, and he is an Omega-level mutant. He has a mental illness known as dissociative identity disorder, which means he has multiple personalities, each of which has its own unique powers, making him quite volatile.

That volatility translates to Marvel Snap in an interesting way; allowing him to duplicate locations. This ability can be used for good, or bad, depending on the player.

Marvel Snap new Series Four card: Legion

That hair could be used as a weapon. Image via Second Dinner

Card stats: 5 Cost, 8 Power

5 Cost, 8 Power Card text: On Reveal: Replace each other location with this one.

Will you use your powers for good, or for evil? Legion duplicates the location he’s played at on the other two locations in the match, meaning he can be used to triple up on fun locations like Muir Island or Elysium or cause chaos with the worst ones like Bar With No Name, Sewer System, or several others.

Related: Latest Marvel Snap OTA update killed most annoying deck in the meta

With Magik’s new-found high play rate, Legion could work as a protector of Limbo on turn five or six. Many players have been using cards like Scarlet Witch and Storm to get rid of Limbo on turn six to prevent the seventh turn. With Legion, he can turn all three locations into Limbo to prevent that from happening.

This new card may end up being a throw-in tech card, and not so much one that decks are built around, which has been the case for several recent additions to the game. But since he’s a Series Four card, he will only cost 3,000 Collector’s Tokens for players looking to give him a try.

Legion’s biggest weakness is probably the fact he costs five energy. With a myriad of many other powerful five-cost cards, he’s already in a tough spot. He can be played earlier with cards like Electro or Wave, but he’ll likely need several cards to support him.

Don’t be surprised to see his cost and power altered in a future OTA update if he struggles out of the gate.

About the author