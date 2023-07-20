Latest Marvel Snap OTA update killed the most annoying deck in the meta

The latest Marvel Snap OTA balance update went live today, July 20, with a handful of nerfs and buffs to some cards. One deck archetype, however, saw the most nerfs: Bounce decks. And the changes might have just killed its main strategy.

Since Kitty Pryde’s release in May, Bounce found its way to become one of the most dominant decks in the meta. Its strategy mainly revolves around bouncing cheap-cost cards from locations while gaining a lot of Power. With the latest OTA balance update, though, some of the deck’s most instrumental cards have been nerfed, mainly Pryde, Hit-Monkey, and Spider-Ham.

The latest MARVEL SNAP balance changes are here!



Kitty Pryde

[Old]

🔵 Cost: 1

🔶 Power: 0

🔹When this returns to your hand, +2 Power. Returns at the start of each turn.



[New]

🔵 Cost: 1

🔶 Power: 2

🔹 When this returns to your hand, +1 Power. Returns at the start of each turn. — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) July 20, 2023

Kitty Pryde’s plus two-Power bonus when bounced is now changed to plus one-Power, while giving her a base Power of two instead of zero. Both Hit-Monkey and Spider-Ham’s costs, on the other hand, were changed to make them harder to play, especially since Beast can make them one and zero-cost, respectively.

Kitty Pryde just got nerfed. Screengrab via Dot Esports

Developer Second Dinner cited Bounce as “the undisputed best deck,” which means the nerfs to those cards could lead to a healthier meta.

Other Marvel Snap July 20 OTA balance update changes

As for the other changes from the July 20 OTA balance update, Move staples such as Phoenix Force (current season pass card) and Ghost Spider, Living Tribunal, and Magik got their own dose of buffs. All of them had their stats changed for the better, with Second Dinner aiming to make them more useful.

Here is the full list of changes in the Marvel Snap July 20 OTA balance update.

Bounce nerfs

Developer note: “Let’s begin by addressing the Beast/Falcon in the room. It’s no secret that Bounce has been one of the top decks in the metagame for the last few weeks. We actually feel Bounce is the undisputed best deck, because its matchup spread has a startlingly high number of sixty percent matchups and many of its cards top win percentage charts when not drawn, indicating the deck is winning with a variety of card combinations. The skill edge the deck offers, possibly the largest in the game, also means that edge can increase for the most practiced Bounce players. So, we’re going to hit the deck firmly. Furthermore, the strongest shell in the deck is relatively transferable–you don’t need to be playing the Beast/Falcon game to have a very strong deck. That means we’re going to target cards that get shared across other versions of the archetype.”

Kitty Pryde

[Old] 1/0 – When this returns to your hand, plus two-Power. Returns at the start of each turn .

. [Change] 1/0, +2 on return -> 1/2, +1 on return

Developer note: “Kitty is the best-performing card in all Bounce decks, so she’s an ideal candidate to target. Her strength has even warped how other decks approach the matchup, pushing combinations like Invisible Woman and Killmonger into the metagame. This adjustment will lower her ceiling substantially–we see Kitty pretty commonly making it to eight-Power, and in that scenario she’d now have only six. That’s definitely a nerf, but the change does raise her floor, adding Power or saving you Energy when drawn on turn five or six.”

Hit-Monkey

[Old] 2/0 – On Reveal: Gain plus two-Power for each other card you played this turn .

. [Change] 2/0 -> 3/2

Developer note: “The next strongest card in Bounce has been Hit-Monkey, so we’re tagging a nerf onto him as well. We’re adding an Energy to Hit-Monkey for a few reasons. The first is just to weaken him–very often, you’d spend that Energy to play a one-Cost on the last turn, which would itself have two or more Power in addition to the buff it gave Hit-Monkey, so this is just taking that away. It also makes him much less efficient to play early in the game, mostly eliminating the early Hit-Monkey you Beast back for more value later on. We chose this execution rather than something weirder like minus two-Power or buffing plus one-Power but adding some base Power because it’s more elegant.”

Spider-Ham

[Old] 1/1 – On Reveal: Transform the highest-cost card in your opponent’s hand into a Pig, keeping its Power and Cost .

. [Change] 1/1 -> 2/2

Developer note: “Spider-Ham’s been a generically strong card in a few decks, so it might surprise you to see it lumped in with Bounce here. However, that’s the deck where it’s seen the most play, and it’s also been the third strongest card in that deck. It has a number of reasonable replacements, so this is our smallest change to Bounce, but we have other motivations for changing the card. We’re unhappy with the extent of the damage Spider-Ham has done to a few archetypes revolving around cool high-Cost cards, like She-Hulk, Death, and especially Apocalypse. We’ll have a future adjustment down the road to Spider-Ham’s behavior that directly addresses that, but for now we’re just going to make him a little less efficient and see how much that reduces his play rate.”

Phoenix Force

[Old] 5/6 – On Reveal: Revive one of your destroyed cards and merge with it. That card can move each turn .

. [Change] 5/6 -> 4/5.

Developer note: “It’s relatively unusual for us to make a change to a Season Pass card so soon, but Phoenix decks have been a lot weaker than we wanted overall. That may be due to the complexity of its deckbuilding in part, but another reason is that we made a relatively late buff to Phoenix, moving it from five-cost, five-Power to five-cost, six-Power. Unfortunately, that ultimately introduced more weakness than strength to the Multiple Man plan by making him vulnerable to Shang-Chi, which has been seeing plenty of play as a primary answer to Lockjaw locations and Evolved Hulk specifically. This change should heat Phoenix up for players in a big way and return Multiple Man to that sweet spot at eight-Power. If it’s a little too much gas, we’ll look at cooling her down but keeping the Cost at four.”

Ghost-Spider

[Old] 2/3 – On Reveal: The last card you played moves here .

. [Change] 2/3 -> 1/2

Developer note: “We were a little gun-shy on the strength of some of our recent Move cards, as the deck can be really potent in addition to occasionally melting brains over the sheer number of possible moves you can make. Ghost-Spider was one of those cards, and having seen the dust settle we’ve decided to push her efficiency a bit. Other than Human Torch, Move isn’t a deck historically vulnerable to Killmonger, so this change should ultimately net Power for Move players. It also makes her a more interesting potential companion for Phoenix, letting players curve Shuri into Phoenix + Ghost-Spider efficiently.”

Living Tribunal

[Old] 6/6 – Ongoing: Split your total Power evenly among all locations .

. [Change] 6/6 -> 6/9

Developer note: “Living Tribunal has successfully spun up a fringe deck that pushes loads of Power, but that deck could use a little lift. That three-Power would be a huge buff to most cards, but for Living Tribunal it plays a lot more like one-Power. This change does open Living Tribunal up to Shang-Chi, but his effect being active from any location helps him stay nimble against that threat. If this buff doesn’t get him where he wants to go, we’ll be back.”

Magik

[Old] 5/3 – You can’t play this on turn six. On Reveal: Change this location to ‘Limbo’ .

. [Change] 5/3 -> 3/2

Developer note: “Ever since the nerf that knocked Magik from her perch defining the metagame into its deepest recesses, we’ve been looking for a safe time to reintroduce her at a more aggressive rate, since her fantasy and impact on the game are both interesting. This Season seemed ideal to do that, with a hot new variant hitting the streets via the Season Pass. We’re actually going to make a small behavior change to Magik in our next patch, restoring her to being playable on turn six, but disabling just her On Reveal in that case. We’re debuting this stat change a little early to celebrate her time as a member of the Phoenix Five in the appropriate season.”

The Great Web

After each turn, move one card to the Web for a random player.

[Change] “We’re making this location appear less frequently.”

Developer note: “Much like Miles Morales himself, players have been getting roped into a larger conflict than they may have bargained for with The Great Web. We think the location is pretty interesting and especially enjoy how it factors different cards and archetypes in unique ways, but we’re sensitive to the frustration being a little higher than we expected. We have a variety of location rarities, and Great Web was one of our most common. We’re changing it up to be one of our more rare locations, using the tier second only to the likes of Ego and Worldship.”

