Marvel Snap’s updated roadmap reveals some highly anticipated features are coming very soon

Marvel Snap players have gotten a new glimpse at the game’s roadmap for the first time since last year, and it’s full of some exciting news.

Previously revealed this past December, Snap’s initial roadmap has already seen some of the announced changes implemented since then. But some of the more sought-after ones, like a widescreen UI for the PC version and Twitch drops, are finally on the way, according to the game’s updated plans.

The roadmap is broken into three sections: Coming Soon, In Development, and In Concept. The “Coming Soon” section is full of features “in the final phase of development” and are “almost ready to release to players,” according to Second Dinner.

The updated Snap road map. Image via Second Dinner

“We’re cleaning up, polishing art, and squashing bugs,” the Second Dinner devs explained. “Our Quality Assurance teams scrape over all the little details to ensure we have as smooth an experience for players as possible. Once features are “Coming Soon,” we can start to plan release dates, timelines and share some insight with players.”

For PC players, the widescreen UI is just a part of the full launch of the PC version, with Second Dinner confirming players will no longer need to log in on mobile to collect certain rewards.

“We’ve combed through the game and rebuilt the experience for the widescreen experience; everything from main menu, collection manager, gameplay, and more!” the developers said.

Other features right around the bend include card upgrade improvements, seasonal audio, polish for the Conquest mode, a revamp of the Infinite rank, and phase one of global matchmaking.

Beyond the near future, even more features are in the works, including Prestige levels, improvements to the new Spotlight Cache, collectible emotes and card emojis, and new Infinite splits and improvements to the split system.

Related: Marvel Snap’s new Series 4 card steals your opponent’s cards and makes them stronger

Further down the line, the developer plans to add guilds, Mythic variants, support for controllers on PC, and a new game mode. Full details about all of the features coming to Snap can be found on the game’s website.

Marvel Snap’s August season begins next week on Aug. 7.

About the author