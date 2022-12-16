One of mobile's best new games looks to be getting even better soon.

MARVEL SNAP, one of 2022’s best new mobile games, is looking to improve even more in the coming months as evidenced by a new road map revealed today by the game’s developers at Second Dinner.

The card battler will soon be getting a casual Battle Mode for friends to play against each other. Currently, there is only one mode in the game for players to randomly match up against others in ranked matches.

“Battle Mode is a new way to play MARVEL SNAP,” Second Dinner said. “In Battle Mode, each player starts with 10 health, and the winning player deals damage to their opponent equal to the stakes of the game. If you doubled down and snapped, you’ll do four damage to your opponent instead of two – or retreat early and only lose one health! Players will play a series of games against each other with their same deck until one player has no health left.”

The company confirmed that several other new features are in development, including a widescreen UI for the game on PC, unranked mode, new competitive modes, and a new feature called Smart Decks.

“Creating a new deck can be so much fun,” Second Dinner said. “Sometimes you might know precisely what 12 cards you want to play; other times, a few cards work together, but you’re unsure what to add. That’s where smart decks come in. Maybe you’re unsure how to finish that ‘move deck’ you’ve wanted to play. No problem. You’ll be able to finish your new deck with the tap of a button. More details to come as we get closer to releasing this feature.”

Many more features are further down the line in the “concept” stage right now. These include a guild social system, Infinity Rank leaderboard, collectible emotes and card emojis, Mythic card variants, Booster magnets, PC controller support, in-game events, and more.

MARVEL SNAP is available now and free to play on mobile and PC.