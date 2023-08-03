Marvel Snap’s Collector’s Reserves will have a 50 percent chance of being useless for some players

A newly-announced change to how Marvel Snap’s collection level track will reward players has some of them in an uproar.

Last night, Snap developer Second Dinner revealed the game’s updated road map, offering a look at features and improvements coming soon, in development, and in the concept stage. One upcoming change to rewards in Collector’s Reserves has some players scratching their heads at best, and angry at worst.

Hey, it's been a minute since we've let you know what we're up to…



Because of that we wanted to share our latest developer roadmap with you!https://t.co/oyBC8IBxy9 pic.twitter.com/ZhtbI0nq7F — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) August 2, 2023

“We’re continuing to monitor player feedback and data for Spotlight Cache economy tuning,” Second Dinner said of its recent addition to the collector’s level track. “We recently started with a change to the Random S4/S5 Duplicate Fallback reward from Premium Mystery Variant to 1,000 Tokens and more tuning changes are being considered.”

Economy changes like the one recently made to Spotlight Caches are now coming to Collector’s Reserve caches, but the tweak to the potential rewards is what has caused the anger, as evidenced by threads like this one on Reddit.

To replace the 50 Collector’s Tokens reward that has been universally hated since it was added to the game in a recent update, Series Three-complete reserves will soon offer a 50 percent chance at 100 Collector’s Tokens and a 50 percent chance at a Gold Conquest ticket.

The problem with this is that some players simply don’t play Conquest mode, which is an alternative to the default ladder mode in Marvel Snap. And many of these players are voicing those concerns about a reward that’s basically useless to them.

“The addition of Gold Conquest tickets is a slap in the face to those of us that don’t enjoy this game mode,” said the original poster of a thread on the Snap subreddit. “If you add this feature as a completely additional rewards on top of something else then it would be fine. Something like… 100 tokens and a gold ticket. That would be fine. Or random variant and a Gold ticket. But just a single Gold ticket from a cache is not even a reward at all for those like me who don’t care for Conquest. I will legitimately hold all my caches until this change is reversed.”

The Gold ticket is not all that great of a reward as it is. For players who enjoy Conquest, that ticket is pretty easy to come by. Silver tickets can be farmed by playing in Proving Grounds, the free-to-enter tier of Conquest, and Golds can be earned by winning just two games with a Silver ticket.

“Seriously, if you don’t like Conquest, the ticket is worthless to you,” another Redditor said. “If you do like Conquest, you’ll max Conquest rewards anyway, so the ticket is only worth boosters to you. No one wins here. It just adds another point where the RNG can screw you.”

One of the Redditors in the replies is convinced that this new type of reward is being used as a way to inject players into Conquest mode and help out with the sometimes-long wait times while searching for a match in Conquest.

“They’ve got to hand out Gold tickets somewhere, because the design of Conquest means there’s naturally going to be a much smaller pool of players playing gold at any given time, which will blow out wait times,” they said. “It does sort of seem to defeat the point of having to climb the four tiers, though. I like Conquest, so I don’t mind this change for myself, but I can see how it’s pretty annoying if you only want to play ladder.”

With the new season and update just a few days away, scheduled for 10pm CT on Monday, Aug. 7, Second Dinner may not have time to field this feedback before a change can be implemented.

