Marvel Snap’s newest Series 5 card uses her fingernails to destroy both sides of the board

Marvel Snap’s Wolverine-themed Big in Japan season just added its second new card, and it’s a Series Five entry that players may want to save up their tokens for.

Another one of Wolverine’s greatest villains is the latest to be added to Snap as part of the Big in Japan season of August 2023, and she’s definitely going to be a force to be reckoned with in the coming weeks and months.

Lady Deathstrike fused adamantium to her skeleton, just like the transformation that Wolverine underwent, and it gave her the ability to extend her fingernails as massive indestructible claws to help her in her battles with the X-Men.

Marvel Snap Lady Deathstrike card abilities

Her nails are claws, actually. Image via Nuverse

Card stats: 5 Cost, 3 Power

5 Cost, 3 Power Card text: On Reveal: Destroy each card here with less Power than this.

Lady Deathstrike will be yet another boon to Destroy decks, with several specific targets in mind for cards that she can take off of your side of the board for your benefit, or the enemy’s side for their detriment.

While her power is low enough to not impact several of the biggest cards in the game, she will be able to deal some big damage to some specific low-power cards, like Iron Man or Dracula.

For your benefit, Lady Deathstrike can easily clear your board of cards like Green Goblin or Hobgoblin, or even The Hood. She can also take out Mister Negative, who can potentially turn her into a three cost, five power card to make her even stronger than she already is. Other cards to increase her power are Forge or Shuri.

She also has the potential to clear your board of cards that are strong in early-game but board-cloggers late, like Iceman, Forge, or even Rocks or Squirrels played by the enemy or locations in the game.

And of course, she will fit nicely into typical Destroy archetypes with the ability to destroy cards like Bucky Barnes, Nova, Deadpool, and Daken’s Muramasa Shard, fitting with the season’s theme quite nicely.

Lady Deathstrike is available now in Spotlight Caches and in the Token Shop for 6,000 Collector’s Tokens.

