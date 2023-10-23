How to get all 6 Medals in Mario Wonder

Defeating Bowser is only the beginning. If you want some serious bragging rights as a Mario master, you have to collect the Medals of Mario Wonder.

Like Ash Ketchum in Pokémon, you just gotta catch them all. Similar to collecting a whopping 880 Power Moons in Mario Odyssey, the Mario vets are called once more into the fray to annihilate yet another entry in the franchise. So call in sick, leave the kids to fend for themselves, and forget breakfast—it’s time to grind.

What are the Mario Wonder Medals?

The Medals in Mario Wonder are similar to Xbox and PlayStation Trophies. They demonstrate pure skill, and dedication, and give bragging rights to all those who have mastered the game. There are six Medals to unlock in Mario Wonder. You need to collect every item in the game to qualify for the final Badge and Medal.

The six Medals and their unlock requirements are:

Defeat the final boss, Bowser , and beat the game

the final boss, , and Find all 224 Wonder Seeds

all 224 Collect all 10-Flower Coins

Land a “Wonderful!” on top of every Gold Flagpole

a “Wonderful!” Purchase every Standee

Collect every Badge

Mario Wonder: Full Medal Guide

You float, King.Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Medal is simple; defeat Bowser at the end of Mario Wonder. Players must first visit all six base worlds available in Mario Wonder before battling Bowser. As you progress through the game, save all of your Flower Coins. Use your coins at the Standee Shop in Special World for 30 Flower Coins. This stand skips the gacha system in the standard Poplin Shop. You can buy specific character Standees to complete your collection.

Standee Shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports What a collection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After defeating Bowser, you need to find every Wonder Seed and Purple ’10’ Flower Coin. Remember that Wonder Seeds are also purchasable inside Poplin Shops. Obtain the Purple Flower Coin and Wonder Seeds on every Mario Wonder level. Take every level at a time and focus on getting 100 percent completion. You need to find every Purple ’10’ Coin and Wonder Seed and hit the very tip of the gold flagpole. Hitting these level requirements unlocks the green checkmark for 100 percent completion.

See? Bragging rights. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Refer to your Courses for a full overview of the worlds and their corresponding levels. You can keep track of your progress here. Simply click ‘+‘ inside the free-roam of a world for level selection and enter the ‘Courses‘ menu. When all Wonder Seeds and Purple Coins are collected, and every flagpole is mounted, enter the Special World in the post-game to unlock the Final-Final Test Badge Marathon.

The real reason to play Mario Wonder. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have done everything correctly, the Sound Off? Badge will be the final item to unlock in Mario Wonder. The Sound Off? Badge requires completing everything to 100 percent and finishing the Final-Final Test Badge Marathon.

About the author