How to get and use Horses in Manor Lords

Horses serve one purpose in Manor Lords—and it’s not working on the fields. Here’s everything you need to know about horses in Manor Lords, including what they do, how to get them and make them work.

Recommended Videos

What are Horses for in Manor Lords

You can track Horses from their stables. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Horses in Manor Lords are a type of Livestock that help with trading. When your traders have Horses, they travel faster from your Trading Posts to the Tadepoints, which are located outside the region’s borders. If you plan on growing your regions via foreign trade, it’s a good idea to invest in a few Horses as well as the Trade Logistics development branch to cut down the Regional Wealth spent on Trade Routes.

How to get Horses in Manor Lords

Buy Horses using a Hitching Post or Trading Post

A quick one-off purchase. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to get Horses in Manor Lords is using the Hitching Post (or Stables if it’s upgraded) or a regular Trading Post. Click on the building and select Order a New Horse. A Horse costs 30 Regional Wealth, and after a short time, a trader will deliver the Horse to your town. After buying any Livestock this way, the trader goes on cooldown for 30 days.

Import Horses using a Livestock Trading Post

Don’t forget to bring enough money. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to buy more Horses quicker, a better option is to use the Livestock Trading Post. Click on the building and go to the Trade tab. Here, you can select the animal (in this case, Horses) and change the Trade Rule from No Trade to Import. Select the desired surplus and wait until traders deliver Horses to the town. The Import price of Horses in the Livestock Trading Post is also 30 Regional Wealth, so I suggest you only use it when you need multiple Horses to save you the trouble of managing Trade Rules.

How to use Horses in Manor Lords

Horses need Stable Spaces for them to stay at. You can check the current Stable Space by hovering over the Horseshoe icon at the top of the screen. By default, Livestock Trading Post provides two spaces, but you can get more by building and upgrading Hitching Posts.

When you provide enough space and buy the desired amount of Horses, they automatically start working. You can also assign the Horses to the Trading Post to ensure the family there always has them, but that’s only useful when you have multiple Trading Posts and multiple families working there.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more