Riot to host Legends of Runeterra community tournament tomorrow

A total of 34 Legends of Runeterra players from Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and more are competing in a Riot DE-sponsored tournament tomorrow.

Following his win at the EU Creators Invitational, Tilted_22 returns to compete in the KIT SC Legends of DACH+ tournament. Coverage for the LoR event starts at 7am CT, March 22 via Twitch, one hour after the tournament start time. Match pairings and updated standings for the LoR community tournament can be found here.

No plans for sunday yet?!



@Sparkling_IceT and I are broadcasting our first @PlayRuneterra Community Tournament! Prepare for handsome casters, top-level players, genious mindgames and heartbreaking topdecks!



Dont forget to tune in tomorrow afternoon!https://t.co/NNM4aHbjGc pic.twitter.com/u60sNDCF80 — Pavel (@pave_27) March 21, 2020

There are no bans in the KIT SC Legends of DACH+, and the format is single elimination best-of-three. Competitors were allowed to submit up to two decks and are able to switch them out in between games. Only decks that were submitted, however, are legal for play.

The metagame features Zed as the top-played champion, leading Kinkou Elusive builds, followed by Garen Midrange decks which include either Fiora or Zed as a second champion. Control builds are also prevalent, with Karma and Ezreal seeing a good amount of play. The once-prevalent champion, Hecarim, appears in only two decks, and the Shadow Isles are the second-least represented region being played.

Here are the 34 competitors participating in the LoR KIT SC Legends of DACH+ tournament.

Battlebunny99 Team EC Frankfurt Cadares devon KIT SC eSports Dio dontbemad Dortmund eSports Erreyson Hawing HHaie Welli Hamburger Haie Himmelsgucker Icebox Munich eSports Iceshaker IStoleYourSoul KIT SC eSports jannis123xX JiW LootGamingLounge Matixo NIGHTxTHORN Nomlix KIT SC eSports PrienZ EC Frankfurt Quickie RicksterRick seeBanane SirLancelot91 SpiritusSpei Spyrida SteveBuckhalter Surajan Tilted_22 Tuh Unity Gaming Vunder Shorty rebelland Kim ThatGamerPresto

Casting the LoR tournament are two top-100 Master EUW ranked players, Pavel and SparklingIceT. Broadcasters for the German collegiate Hearthstone Championships of the UEG, this is the first of likely many tournaments to be hosted by them. Riot DE is also supporting the event, providing a prize pool of 3,200 LoR coins.