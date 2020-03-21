Riot to host Legends of Runeterra community tournament tomorrow

A total of 34 Legends of Runeterra players from Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and more are competing in a Riot DE-sponsored tournament tomorrow.
Following his win at the EU Creators Invitational, Tilted_22 returns to compete in the KIT SC Legends of DACH+ tournament. Coverage for the LoR event starts at 7am CT, March 22 via Twitch, one hour after the tournament start time. Match pairings and updated standings for the LoR community tournament can be found here.
There are no bans in the KIT SC Legends of DACH+, and the format is single elimination best-of-three. Competitors were allowed to submit up to two decks and are able to switch them out in between games. Only decks that were submitted, however, are legal for play.
The metagame features Zed as the top-played champion, leading Kinkou Elusive builds, followed by Garen Midrange decks which include either Fiora or Zed as a second champion. Control builds are also prevalent, with Karma and Ezreal seeing a good amount of play. The once-prevalent champion, Hecarim, appears in only two decks, and the Shadow Isles are the second-least represented region being played.
Here are the 34 competitors participating in the LoR KIT SC Legends of DACH+ tournament.
|Battlebunny99
|Team EC Frankfurt
|Cadares
|devon
|KIT SC eSports
|Dio
|dontbemad
|Dortmund eSports
|Erreyson
|Hawing
|HHaie Welli
|Hamburger Haie
|Himmelsgucker
|Icebox
|Munich eSports
|Iceshaker
|IStoleYourSoul
|KIT SC eSports
|jannis123xX
|JiW
|LootGamingLounge
|Matixo
|NIGHTxTHORN
|Nomlix
|KIT SC eSports
|PrienZ
|EC Frankfurt
|Quickie
|RicksterRick
|seeBanane
|SirLancelot91
|SpiritusSpei
|Spyrida
|SteveBuckhalter
|Surajan
|Tilted_22
|Tuh
|Unity Gaming
|Vunder
|Shorty
|rebelland
|Kim
|ThatGamerPresto
Casting the LoR tournament are two top-100 Master EUW ranked players, Pavel and SparklingIceT. Broadcasters for the German collegiate Hearthstone Championships of the UEG, this is the first of likely many tournaments to be hosted by them. Riot DE is also supporting the event, providing a prize pool of 3,200 LoR coins.