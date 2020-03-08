Legends of Runeterra EU Invitational winner Tilted_22 shares winning decks

Having dominated throughout the first Legends of Runeterra EU Creators Invitational hosted by AFK Creators, Tilted_22 celebrated his victory by sharing his winning decks with fans.

Hecarim may have been the most-played champion during today’s Creators Invitational, but it was a combination of solid gameplay and a variety of archetypes that earned Tilted_22 his title.

Won the LoR EU Creators Invitational! Thanks to @AFK_Creators for organizing the event! These are the decklists I used to win.

And big thanks to the sponsors HyperX and NordVPN@AFK_Creators @HyperX @NordVPN @MattheosTV @RuneterraDE pic.twitter.com/yG4SiJQoEU — Tilted_22 (@22Tilted) March 7, 2020

Each competitor submitted three decks, and during the playoff rounds, battles were fought in a best-of-three Conquest format. Tilted_22 ran three archetypes that have dominated the LoR Master tier level for the past couple of weeks.

Kinkou Elusive: CEBAEAIBAQLAUAICAYEQYEIVC4UCYMRZAEBACAQCGEAA

Ezreal Elnuk Control: CEBAMAIEDMPSIMJUHIDACAIDBMIRWHRKAIAQCBBHAEAQCJAA

Hecarim/Elise Rally: CEAQYAIFBYIBIFRCE4UCULRRGU4AEAIBAAKQCAIFEAAA

Over the course of the LoR tournament, Tilted_22 only lost two games, earning an 85-percent win percentage.

Here are the game stats of the #EUCreatorsInvitationalorganized by @AFK_Creators and @PlayRuneterra.

GGs to @22Tilted who won the whole thing!

Deck stats like most popular deck, deck archetypes e.g. will follow soon! pic.twitter.com/GVjbMvQYJQ — Pavel (@pave_HS) March 7, 2020

Zetalot was the only other player to earn above a 75-percent overall win percentage, also going undefeated during the first five Swiss rounds.

Here is the deck that got me almost all the wins in the tournament. @PlayRuneterra @AFK_Creators



CEBACAIADIFACBILCMQCEKBJFIYDCNQCAEAQKLIBAEADMAIDAECQCDYU pic.twitter.com/72Jg8LBZ5l — Zetalot (@Zetalot2) March 7, 2020

The only complaint from several players during streams and on Twitter was that the Swiss rounds should have been best-of-three, rather than best-of-one. Matthew Woods from AFK Creators spoke to Dot Esports and agreed that the format needs some tweaking, and will likely change prior to the next tournament.

This was the first EU event with a solid amount of top-ranked LoR players competing, sponsorship from major organizations like HyperX and NordVPN, along with support from Riot Games. And overall, it was a success, with several players stating they enjoyed the event and look forward to more.