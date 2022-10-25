Legends of Runeterra Patch 3.18: Full notes and what’s coming

Riot Games resolved issues from the Domination expansion in the Legends of Runeterra 3.18 update, setting up for a major patch in November.

Patch 3.18 is a simple LoR update that contains a few changes that may affect the Domination meta. The bug fix update targets Vayne for creating additional Tumble spells where there shouldn’t be, along with bugs holding back Jax’s level-up quest. No balance changes or skins were added within Patch 3.18.

Here are the notes for LoR Patch 3.18.

Patch 3.18 LoR bug fixes

A total of five major bug issues were resolved in Patch 3.18.

Vayne will no longer create an additional Tumble if a zero-cost Tumble was already in hand.

All Tumble spells created by a leveled-up Vayne will now properly have their cost reduced permanently.

A bug not counting equipped units that Recall on Strike toward Jax’s level-up quest was resolved.

Back Alley Bar will no longer remove the discount effect when playing a unit with Manifest, Improvise, or Predict.

Players in the Path of Champions mode will no longer have to deal with items disappearing upon Recalling a Drakin unit.

What is coming in LoR?

LoR Patch 3.18 isn’t the only news dropping this week. All of the players who qualified for the Legends of Runeterra World Championship will be revealed by Riot on Oct. 27, according to game designer Steve Rubin.

A balance patch for the Domination expansion is slated to take place on Nov. 9, which is also the Worlds qualifier patch. Qualifiers for LoR Worlds are scheduled for Nov. 19 and the Legends of Runeterra World Championship is slated to take place from Dec. 8 to 10.