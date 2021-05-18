The Dark Horizon adds champion skins to the game, in addition to a new Duo Queue Lab.

Legends of Runeterra’s next update, Patch 2.8.0 is releasing tomorrow. As expected with past update schedules, the next patch brings no balance iteration for Guardians of the Ancient. But it will add the game’s next event, Dark Horizon.

The newest event adds an “event road” that has multiple rewards for people who purchase the premium event path and those who go the free-to-play route. Dark Horizon also shakes up the cosmetic side of LoR by adding the game’s first legendary-tier board alongside a Mega Guardian.

In addition, there are now skins for champions and they come in two different tiers. The base tier provides a champion with new alternate art, but the other tier grants a new level-up animation in addition to a changed illustration.

Aside from the event, there’s a new Lab that brings a unique experience to the two-vs-two Duo Queue format. Players now have their own one-vs-one match alongside their partner and you get a match win if both members of your team win. If both teams acquire one victory, then a nail-biting tiebreaker will decide which team claims victory. Unlike other Labs in the past, bonus rewards await after your wins, with a chance to earn both Wildcards and Prismatic Cosmetics.

Here are all the important notes from Patch 2.8.0 and the Dark Horizon event.

New event: Dark Horizon

“Prepare for unfathomable cosmic power—the Dark Horizon event arrives along with Patch 2.8.0,” the patch notes read. “Travel along the infinite cosmos on the Dark Horizon Event Road, with rewards from the furthest reaches of the universe. A galaxy of new personalization items is also coming in the patch, including Cosmic and Dark Star champion skins, as well as our first legendary-tier board, complete with its own Mega Guardian.”

Champion skins

“Champion skins have made their way to Legends of Runeterra and we’re kicking things off with two skins each from the Dark Star and Cosmic Skin lines that are absolutely out of this world,” Riot said.

“Caught in an eternal conflict, Cosmic Zephyr Yasuo and Cosmic Exile Riven serve as warriors to defend the light against the unspeakable horrors of the Dark Star’s thralls, Dark Star Zed and Dark Star Shyvana.

Champion skins are a new way to personalize your favorite decks by taking them to an entirely new dimension. Equipping a champion with a skin will alter the art for all copies of each of that champion’s levels, as well as their accompanying flavor text. Some skins have entirely new level-up animations, and alter the appearance of summoned units (i.e. Dark Star Zed’s Living Shadows).

Look out for even more information about champion skins tomorrow before the patch drops.”

New Lab – Duo Queue: Shared Spoils

Patch 2.8.0 brings a new rotation to Multilab:

Lab of Legends

Duo Queue: Shared Spoils (New in 2.8.0)

Ultra Rapid Draw

“Grab a duo partner and a few of your favorite decks. It’s time for an entirely new two vs. two experience with independent lanes,” the patch notes read. “In Duo Queue: Shared Spoils, each teammate plays their own one vs. one match alongside their partner. A choice of unique ‘supply drop’ cards are offered to a player on each team every few rounds; the drops a player doesn’t choose are offered to their teammate, so choose your drops wisely to support your team! If both players on a team win, their team wins. If one player on each team wins their match, they’ll enter into a tiebreaker match to determine the winning team.

Just like with other co-op Labs, the P.I.N.G. system has returned with new pings to communicate with your partner. You can also drag and drop them on the board or directly on cards.

That’s not all, though. Bonus rewards await winners after each victory, with a small chance to earn Epic and Champion Wildcards, or even Prismatics if you’re lucky enough, so fight hard.”

Personalization

Champion Skins

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

Cosmic Zephyr Yasuo

Alternate art and new level-up animation

Dark Star Zed

Alternate art and new level-up animation

Cosmic Exile Riven

Alternate art

Dark Star Shyvana

Alternate art

Boards

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

Dark Horizon

There is no escape.

This board has special visual effects and music.

Dark Emissary’s Realm

Orbiting just beyond the singularity’s reach, the Emissary feeds the Dark Star anything with the misfortune to drift by.

This board is always equipped with an exclusive Mega “Dark Emissary” Guardian, interactive elements, special visual effects, and music.

Guardians

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

Minionaut

That’s one small step for minions…

Personality: Spacey

Loves: Moonwalking

Dark Star Drake

He once got the Dark Emissary’s autograph.

Personality: Insatiable

Favorite Food: Star Systems

Cosmic Genius Von Yipp

Don’t even get the professor started on String Theory.

Personality: Mercurial

Loves: Long naps near suns

Dark Star Von Yipp

Try not to let his cute widdle paws distract you from the promise of Armageddon in his eyes.

Personality: Beguiling

Loves: Batting planets out of orbit

Cosmic Construct T-Hex

ENABLING ENIGMATIC DEITY PROTOCOL

Personality: Astute

Hobby: Calculating possible futures

Card Backs

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

The Cosmos

The Dark Star

Shadow of the Dark Star

Cosmic Exile

Emotes

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

More Fired Up

There’s more where that came from.

Sparky Sparky Von Yipp

Our differences make us stronger.

Tyari Trans Pride

Will release at a later date for free.

Icons

Dark Horizon Icons

LGBTQ+ Poro Icons (will release at a later date for free)

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

Bundles/event pass

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

The Dark Horizon event pass will be available in the LoR store for 975 Coins. It grants access to an upgraded event path with premium rewards and immediately unlocks the Cosmic Genius Von Yipp Guardian Variant:

Play games to earn Star Fragments and unlock more rewards!

Purchase before June 2 to get an exclusive quest that awards 10 Star Fragments and a Rare Prismatic Chest.

Event ends and pass expires June 16 at 12pm CT.

Horizon’s Edge Bundle

The Horizon’s Edge Bundle is available in the store for 1,590 Coins, prorated for any items owned in the bundle. The bundle includes:

Dark Horizon Board

Exclusive Dark Emissary’s Realm Board with Mega Guardian

Cosmic Divide Bundle

The Cosmic Divide Bundle is available in the store for 4,921 Coins, prorated for any items owned in the bundle. The bundle includes:

Cosmic Zephyr Yasuo

Dark Star Zed

Cosmic Exile Riven

Dark Star Shyvana

Bug fixes

A Mighty Poro created by Braum level one should no longer visually overlap with other units in the back row.

Several improvements to text across the game in our continued effort for text consistency.

You can try out the newest Lab and claim the power of the Dark Star or Cosmics when LoR Patch 2.8.0 is released tomorrow, May 19.