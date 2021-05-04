Irelia, Malphite, and Zilean are arriving in LoR and will be joined by nerfs to existing cards.

Legends of Runeterra’s next update, Patch 2.7.0, is officially dropping tomorrow. The patch will introduce the game’s latest expansion, Guardians of the Ancient. As the second of three within the Empires of the Ascended set, there will only be 42 cards added to the game, including Zilean, Malphite, and Irelia.

While it’s exciting that new cards are being added to LoR, there will be some balance updates to help keep the meta fresh as these new cards attempt to vie for top spots on the ladder. Here are all of the important notes from Patch 2.7.0.

Card updates

“Nasus Thresh decks have been thriving and consistently surpassing our win rate (55 percent) and play rate (15 percent) thresholds for what we’d consider healthy,” the patch notes read. “We’re making small changes to the Shadow Isles portions of the deck that have continued to cause meta problems. For now, while Nasus is a clear powerhouse for the deck, we want to leave the power of Shurima intact. We are watchlisting Nasus so we can continue to monitor his performance while investigating potential changes to him in the future if he continues to overperform.”

Followers and spells

Atrocity Cost: 6 → 7. “We want to reduce the efficiency and effectiveness in which Atrocity can end games, introducing more risk and counterplay by overall reducing the amount of windows where it can be safely played to end the game,” the patch notes read.



Blighted Caretaker Base stats: 2|1 → 1|1. “Blighted Caretaker is incredibly powerful due to its synergy with Slay and Fearsome. We want to keep these synergies, but slightly reduce its early game pressure and its ability to create even more Slays by moving it to 1 power,” the patch notes read.



Region road updates

Shurima (along with Targon and Ionia) just got a little more vast. Shurima, Targon, and Ionia’s Region Roads have been extended by four levels each to coincide with the release of their new champions.



New challenges

Two new challenges have been added to prepare for the new Landmark synergies and Blade Dance keyword introduced in Guardians of the Ancient.

Personalization

Boards

Image via Riot Games

The Time Temple

For legends who take fate into their own hands.

This board has special visual effects and music.

Guardians

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

Chip

The most popular companion for legends with allergies.

Personality: Grounded

Best Friend: Malphite

Chrono Chip

Careful. If he wags his tail too hard, he could send us back to the Great Darkin War.

Personality: Punctual

Enjoys: Countdowns

Card backs

Image via Riot Games

For legends who take fate into their own hands.

Emotes

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

Back Away Slowly Your reputation will recover… eventually.

Try to Keep Up Almost got me. Almost.



Icons

Image via Riot Games

Shurima Dedication to Shurima.



Bundles

Image via Riot Games

The Guardians of the Ancient bundle is available in the Store for 1,807 coins. The bundle includes:

Chip Guardian

Time Temple Board

Exclusive Chrono-Chip Variant

Deck bundles

The Sand and Steel Deck Bundle, featuring the overwhelming might of Irelia and Azir, is available in the Store for 2,106 Coins, prorated for any cards you already own:

Image via Riot Games

Expeditions

Guardians of the Ancient champions, spells, and followers have been added to Expeditions.

Miscellaneous

Mushrooms now do aggregated damage all at once when drawn together, rather than taking 1 damage X times, with X = the number of mushrooms drawn at once.

Cards created by Concurrent Timelines now inherit Prismatic effects.

Effects for Rally and Round Start have been improved.

In patch 2.9.0 (June 2), Cross-Shard Friend Challenge will no longer be supported. As LoR continues to grow, we’re beginning to run up against challenges caused by degraded tech. Cross-Shard Friend Challenge is one of our main culprits, and it’s currently taking resources that we need to develop some of LoR’s most exciting features planned for further along in the pipeline. We’ll have more information on social features for LoR in the future, but for now, we just wanted to provide an early heads up for players and community organizations that make use of the feature.

Bug fixes

Fixed a visual bug where the first win of the day would show Sun Discs as part of the rewards.

The Player Profile screen has been resized to display properly on mobile devices.

Fixed an issue with Mushrooms not being counted for certain Nexus damage effects in certain situations.

Fixed an issue on mobile preventing players from viewing a card’s related cards while Invoking, Predicting, or choosing between choice cards.

Katarina level 2 should now correctly play her custom Rally visual effect.

Units marked by Kindred should now display context text when hovered over.

Heimerdinger’s turrets’ cost reduction now correctly expires after the round it was created.

Khahiri the Student no longer incorrectly considers Stalking Shadows as a Prediction.

Calculated Creations under any cost-changing effect will no longer incorrectly indicate said cost changes to the choice cards presented.

Loaded Dice should now correctly play its visual effect when played.

Several improvements to text across the game in our continued effort for text consistency.

You can try out the next expansion when LoR: Guardians of the Ancient goes live with Patch 2.7.0 tomorrow, May 5.