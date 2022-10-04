Legends of Runeterra Domination trailer teases new Darkin champions

New Darkin champions are coming to LoR in just eight days.

Riot Games has dropped a new Legends of Runeterra trailer today for the upcoming The Darkin Saga: Domination expansion.

Slated to release on Oct. 12, The Darkin Saga: Domination expansion is the second of three total LoR expansions within The Darkin Saga. The first expansion was Awakening, with the Seasonal for the expansion taking place from Oct. 7 to 8.

Domination is the second, and a third expansion is slated to drop in December around the same time as the Legends of Runeterra 2022 World Championship. Showcased in the new trailer today was Varus, along with possible voice lines for Aatrox.

Darkin champions like Kayn had a Runeterra Origin in the Awakening expansion instead of a region, and it appears the same will apply to Varus in the Domination expansion. The trailer also showcased an Avarosan archer. One already exists in LoR through the Freljord region, possibly suggesting Varus will have corrupted followers similar to Kayn.

Spoilers for the LoR Domination expansion will likely begin this week, as early as Oct. 5. A total of three champions are included in the expansion, along with numerous followers and spells.

It’s unknown whether Aatrox will get included within the Domination expansion, but it’s likely he is the face of the third and final one. Riot has yet to release additional details regarding the new expansion release, including if an Early Acess event is slated to take place.

The Domination expansion will hit Legends of Runeterra live servers on Oct. 12, coinciding with the end of the Awakening and all events from that expansion.