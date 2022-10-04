How to watch Legends of Runeterra Awakening Seasonal tournament

Riot Games has made the Awakening Seasonal the final Legends of Runeterra tournament leading up to Worlds, featuring two days of competitive gameplay.

Scheduled to take place from Oct. 8 to 9 is the final Seasonal prior to the Legends of Runeterra World Championship that is slated to take place from Dec. 8 to 10. The Awakening Seasonal contains a total prize pool of $20,000. But the main focus of the tournament is to determine direct invites to Worlds.

The cutoff to compete in the Awakening Seasonal through the Last Chance Gauntlet was Oct. 4. Players could also qualify for the tournament by placing in the top 700 of Masters rank, with a cutoff taking place on Oct. 7. Open rounds for the Awakening Seasonal start on Oct. 8 with the top 32 players advancing to the playoffs on Oct. 9.

Each LoR region showcases the Awakening Seasonal, with the top four players from each region earning a direct invite to the Legends of Runeterra World Championship. Players can also earn qualifier points during a Seasonal, potentially earning an invite to Worlds by finishing the 2022 season in the top 22 among Seasonal point earners for their region.

In addition to top finishes and accumulated Seasonal points, the top 22 point earners from the Ranked ladder over the course of the last four seasons will earn an invite to Worlds as well.

No times for the Awakening Seasonal have been released at the time of writing. The EMEA and Americas LoR broadcast will take place on Oct. 9 on Twitch.